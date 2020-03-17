Lerato Sengadi opens up about being tested for the coronavirus
Publicist Lerato Sengadi is currently in self-isolation after visiting Europe recently, and she has shared her experience of the testing process.
The publicist and activist, who is also the late rapper HHP's widow, took to Twitter to express her frustration about what she claimed were vast differences between communications disseminated by the government and the actual experience she had when testing for the virus.
The South African government has advised people to call 08000 29999 instead of going to the doctor if they suspect they may have the virus.
Lerato called the number and broke down her experiences.
“I called the line after starting to have flu symptoms. Ordinarily, I would get over-the-counter meds, but because I was recently in Europe I wanted to do the responsible thing and get checked.
“I called twice and both times the consultants said I should go to the doctor and into self-isolation, which is obviously contradictory to the messages circulating. They said there is no free testing. Testing cannot be done at the doctor but at a hospital,” she wrote.
She said when she got to the doctor, she had to pay R1,500 for a nasal swab and was told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.
Read the full thread below.
Guys this info that has been circulating below ISNT TRUE!!! I’m speaking from my experience in the past 24hrs. Here’s how it played out:— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 13, 2020
1) I called the line after starting to have flu symptoms. Ordinarily I would get over the counter meds but bcos I was recently in Europe... pic.twitter.com/IvZoDwSkfs
4) testing cannot be done at the doctor but at a hospital.— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 13, 2020
5) went to my doctor this morning and she put me under quarantine & referred me to Morningside Hospital for testing.
6) got there and THERE IS NO FREE TESTING! It’s R1500 for a nasal swab.
7) while I was waiting to get tested I heard on of the nurses say they won’t test u without u being referred by a doctor (confusing bcos the comms say don’t go to a doctor) 🤷🏾♀️— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 13, 2020
Anyway I’m outchea in solitary confinement until I get my results & in self quarantine for 7 days. 😷
My doctor gave me standard flu meds. During quarantine u should just Netflix, eat, chill and mind your own business 🤣🤣🤣😫😫😫🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/4ZBaG2HnKK— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 14, 2020
It’s R1500 for the test. But 1st u must visit the dr so u can get a referral letter cos without u won’t get tested. Medical aid will only refund if ur positive,if not, STOL! So I basically need R2K! It’s a fucken shit show!!!!! https://t.co/45kFWfJ6mo— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) March 15, 2020