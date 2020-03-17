Lerato Sengadi opens up about being tested for the coronavirus

Publicist Lerato Sengadi is currently in self-isolation after visiting Europe recently, and she has shared her experience of the testing process.

The publicist and activist, who is also the late rapper HHP's widow, took to Twitter to express her frustration about what she claimed were vast differences between communications disseminated by the government and the actual experience she had when testing for the virus.

The South African government has advised people to call 08000 29999 instead of going to the doctor if they suspect they may have the virus.

Lerato called the number and broke down her experiences.

“I called the line after starting to have flu symptoms. Ordinarily, I would get over-the-counter meds, but because I was recently in Europe I wanted to do the responsible thing and get checked.

“I called twice and both times the consultants said I should go to the doctor and into self-isolation, which is obviously contradictory to the messages circulating. They said there is no free testing. Testing cannot be done at the doctor but at a hospital,” she wrote.

She said when she got to the doctor, she had to pay R1,500 for a nasal swab and was told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Read the full thread below.