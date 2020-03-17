TshisaLIVE

The Met Gala has been postponed and everyone is freaking out!

17 March 2020 - 09:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Anna Wintour dropped the bombshell on Monday.
The prestigious Met Gala has become the latest global event to be postponed indefinitely amid the spread of coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday, putting in place several restrictions on travel, schools and large gatherings to deal with the outbreak.

Several local events have been cancelled or postponed to stop the spread.

America has been taking similar measures and Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, announced on Monday that the prestigious Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely.

It is usually held on the first Monday in May.

Anna dropped the bombshell in a statement on Vogue's website.

“Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this Covid-19 crisis as a series of hurtling developments, where one never knows quite what each new day will bring.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time and the opening night gala will not take place on the date scheduled,” she said.

The news has sent shock waves across the fashion world and celebville, and social media was soon flooded with comments about the postponement.

Reactions ranged from shock and sadness to plans for an online replacement for the event.

