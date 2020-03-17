The Met Gala has been postponed and everyone is freaking out!
The prestigious Met Gala has become the latest global event to be postponed indefinitely amid the spread of coronavirus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday, putting in place several restrictions on travel, schools and large gatherings to deal with the outbreak.
Several local events have been cancelled or postponed to stop the spread.
America has been taking similar measures and Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, announced on Monday that the prestigious Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely.
It is usually held on the first Monday in May.
Anna dropped the bombshell in a statement on Vogue's website.
“Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this Covid-19 crisis as a series of hurtling developments, where one never knows quite what each new day will bring.
“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time and the opening night gala will not take place on the date scheduled,” she said.
The news has sent shock waves across the fashion world and celebville, and social media was soon flooded with comments about the postponement.
Reactions ranged from shock and sadness to plans for an online replacement for the event.
So you’re telling the most legendary night for Stan Twitter aka the MET GALA is apparently being cancelled? I’m f*cking outta here right now... pic.twitter.com/xDkUZMb7Fo— 🅹 (@kxtysboy_) March 12, 2020
i draw the line at the met gala being postponed!! corona is officially cancelled!! sorry sis😤 u had ur time😘— caroline🦦 (@CarolineFillman) March 17, 2020
The met gala got cancelled who’s outfit am I going to make fun of now pic.twitter.com/Kh6kQmYl0N— f (@fatmasblog) March 13, 2020
*Sports get cancelled*— Hayley (@hayleymonn) March 17, 2020
Me: AS THEY SHOULD. SOCIAL DISTANCING!!!!!!
*Met Gala gets postponed*
Me: pic.twitter.com/3dJZywSjy9
Ok “fashion twitter” if the Met gala gets cancelled it’s not the end of the world 🥴 pic.twitter.com/B5TUTwmKod— Shelton Griffith (@flyrebel) March 12, 2020
Today I have spilled egg all over my floor, basically quit my job, dropped trash everywhere (including on myself), locked myself out of my room, and now you’re gonna tell me the MET GALA IS CANCELLED?! pic.twitter.com/D3rUuKv5pQ— morgan ✨ (@__morgancook__) March 17, 2020
MET GALA CANCELLED OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS?? FIND A FCKING CURE IM NOT HAVING THIS pic.twitter.com/vvge14X10j— kiesha 🌺 (@raggamxffin) March 12, 2020
miss corona made some points when the met gala was cancelled pic.twitter.com/1svA1M4sw6— hannah montana stan acc (@MIKA1LA) March 17, 2020