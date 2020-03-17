Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair

If the hit Showmax series about Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s nuptials has taught us anything, it’s that nothing is too extravagant for this couple when it comes to celebrating their love. After all, why have one wedding cake when you could have four?

Kelly Jayne Finlayson of Kelly Jayne’s Cake Boutique shared some fun facts about the edible masterpieces she created for the grooms’ traditional and white weddings.

MOTAUNG WANTED TO REACH NEW HEIGHTS

Mhlongo said it was his hubby who made the most outrageous requests on the cake front: apparently Motaung wanted one that was a whopping 30 tiers tall.

This was scaled down to a still huge 10 tiers for their traditional African-themed wedding reception. “Each tier was a different flavour,” says Finlayson. “Some of the flavours they chose were creme brûlée, death by chocolate, salted caramel and whisky, and Amarula.”

SOMGAGA WANTED TO DEFY GRAVITY

This 10-tier cake wasn’t the only impressive piece of baking Finlayson’s team did for Somhale's traditional wedding. It was flanked by a pair of five-tier chandelier cakes, so called because they hung, seemingly upside-down, from the ceiling. These “upside-down cakes” were Mhlongo’s idea, revealed Finlayson.