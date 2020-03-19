Kwesta issues statement on 'shooting incident' on Big Zulu music video set

"An incident occurred between two guys that were at the video shoot. I am not sure who the guys were as I was invited to the shoot and was not made privy to the cast.

"I was told that an altercation occurred between two individuals just as we wrapped the shoot. I am not aware of what the altercation was about, but it led to one of the guys firing a firearm."

The rapper added that the person who fired the gun allegedly fled the scene and calm was restored on set, although they saw no reason to stay as they had finished shooting.

"Later in the evening I started getting calls that I am being accused of shooting people. I would like to declare that this is not true and that I was not involved in any altercations that led to people being shot. I just happened to be near the scene," he said.

"I have never owned a gun, carried a gun or even shot one at any point in my life."

Kwesta said he would make a statement to the police and clear his name.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of attempted murder had been opened at the Sophiatown police station.

Masondo said he would update TshisaLIVE on any developments. He had not done so at the time of publishing this article, which will be updated when he does.

Read Kwesta's full statement below.