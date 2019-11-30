Yolanda to Kwesta on their anniversary: I’ll love you forever bestie

One of Mzansi's fave celeb couples, Kwesta and his wifey, Yolanda recently celebrated being together for nine years.

The lovebirds who celebrated their lavish white wedding in March this year are always serving #couplegoals.

And, on their nine-year anniversary earlier this week, they both penned heartfelt posts to each other.

"Last night we spoke a lot about the phases & changes in our relationship because of time & growth. The one constant in anything we may go through is that I’ve never & will never stop loving you. You are my better half.

"Becoming your wife was just the cherry on top of this beautiful love story God is writing for us. I’ll love you forever bestie. Let’s have an amazing day."