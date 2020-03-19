Lexi Van on Covid-19: There’s a message in all this, let’s start over

As coronavirus continues to change the world as we know it, reality TV star Lexi Van has encouraged people to look at the positives that come with the changes they've been forced to make in their daily routines.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the mother of one said perhaps it was a blessing in disguise, forcing humans to take a step back and reflect.

“I know we're panicking as a country, and the world even more so, but let's focus and appreciate this time away from the craziness that used to disrupt our lives - work, deadlines, technology, pollution, stress and lack of sleep. Let's breath and start over.