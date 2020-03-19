Lexi Van on Covid-19: There’s a message in all this, let’s start over
As coronavirus continues to change the world as we know it, reality TV star Lexi Van has encouraged people to look at the positives that come with the changes they've been forced to make in their daily routines.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, the mother of one said perhaps it was a blessing in disguise, forcing humans to take a step back and reflect.
“I know we're panicking as a country, and the world even more so, but let's focus and appreciate this time away from the craziness that used to disrupt our lives - work, deadlines, technology, pollution, stress and lack of sleep. Let's breath and start over.
“There's a message in all of this: let's repent and start over. Let's appreciate the little things that matter most. We've carved a different road for ourselves and lost focus on what's important. Whatever we've asked for - good or bad - the universe listened.”
The reality TV star emphasised that the world was healing itself from all the man-made ills it has had to endure, and humanity should do the same.
Let's breath and start over.
Now we've been "forced" to stay home, with our kids & partners - to still work - but also to spend quality time together as a family. To pay attention & appreciate the time together. Our lives are filled with hectic routines & I feel we've somehow lost track of what's important— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) March 19, 2020
I think we've just been given another chance. Let's take this time to reflect on our blessings & just be kind & a lekker human. In your own stride, but try.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) March 19, 2020
With that said, this too shall pass.
❤🙏🏽