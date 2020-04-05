TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Idols SA’s Yanga Sobetwa sang for US singer Jojo on Insta & blew her away!

05 April 2020 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Yanga was crowned the winner of Idols SA season 14.
Image: Supplied

2018 Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa made a stunning first impression on US singer Jojo when she blew her away with her Instagram Stories performance of her single House Of Cards

Even though she gave a stellar performance, Yanga's excitement could be felt from miles away on the Insta streets. She shared that she even asked Jojo to do a song with her and Jojo  said yes.

"One of the craziest things just happened and I thought I should share it with y’all my fam Ndi the kuye (I said to her) we must do a song, wavuma u my love (my love said yes) guys I don’t know what to do with myself," an excited Yanga shared.

If you didn't live through the Samsung E250 and Motorola V360 days, you probably won't know that Jojo is the superstar that gifted the world with songs like Too Little Too Late, which is one of the original "help me get over heartbreak" songs.

She's since made a comeback into music - for the 2000s - with her new single Man.

Anyway, back to our home grown superstar... House Of Cards, is one of the singles off of Yanga's album Promise Land  and she sang the hell out of it.

Listen to her sing her heart out below.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
