What 'beef'? Inside Black Coffee's appreciation note to DJ Maphorisa

06 April 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Maphorisa said he thought he had lost DJ Black Coffee as a mentor.
DJ Maphorisa said he thought he had lost DJ Black Coffee as a mentor.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

DJ Black Coffee has again claimed his "big brother" title on the TL after he took time out to reassure DJ Maphorisa that he sees his work and contribution to the music industry. A gesture that left Phori in his feels.

After tweeps ran with what they thought was a clap back from Black Coffee to Maphorisa last month, the Drive hitmaker decided to silence all the trolls with an appreciation tweet for Lawd Phori.

In it, Black Coffee let Maphorisa know he was loved and representing the country well.

"Bhuti, Dj Maphorisa. Please know we love and appreciate you. If there was ever a time when you felt you were not appreciated, I’m here to tell you we love you and thank you for all you’ve done for all the artists you've worked with and the scene. We love you, Broski," Black Coffee wrote.

Those pesky beef rumours started when Maphorisa asked who was currently running the music industry in SA, as he often does, when he's flexing on these Twitter streets). Black Coffee at the time responded with a simple "no one" and a smiley face. 

It seems Maphorisa also thought their relationship wasn't totally okay after that exchange.

But when he saw the appreciation tweet, he got in his feels.

"I thought I lost you grootman. I look up to you, I appreciate you hearing my pain. Love is the key and music is made to unite not divide. Let Sauta dance either way," he said.

Black Coffee assured Phori that he will always be there for him.

"Never my route, I'm always here. God bless you and your hustle," he said.

Did someone chop up onions in here?

