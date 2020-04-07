Not drunk! Zahara was 'just having fun' with national anthem Instagram 'moemish'

Sis was all here for it, singing the first half of the anthem with her chest, but it all fell apart when it came to the Afrikaans verses.

Zahara hid her face as she mumbled the words, before exploding into a laugh.

While many felt that she was just being silly, others claimed she was “drunk”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara denied this and said she was just having fun with her followers.

“My Instagram Live videos are always so lighthearted. I am always joking and was just having fun so I am alarmed with people saying these things. I did a lot of crazy things and no-one said anything. Someone asked me to sing the anthem and I decided to just have fun with it. I just wanted people to laugh at me struggling with the anthem, it wasn't meant to be disrespectful or a big issue”.

She added that she was often portrayed as a drunk and it hurt when people made such statements about her.

“It hurts me because they say people don’t know me. I don't drink, even though people around me do. I am not worried about it though, I will still continue with my Instagram Live videos.”

While her name was flying high on the Twitter trends list, Zahara also took to Instagram to address her haters.

“The enemy is mad at you because after all you been through, you still have joy. After all you been through, you still have hope. After all you been through, you’re still planning. After all you been through, you still have a dream in your heart.