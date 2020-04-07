Not drunk! Zahara was 'just having fun' with national anthem Instagram 'moemish'
Award-winning muso Zahara has hit back at claims she was drunk while singing the national anthem on social media over the weekend.
The star had fans in stitches when she took to Instagram Live to sing a rendition of the anthem while at home in her pyjamas.
Let’s just say, it didn’t sound exactly how we were expecting it to.
Zahara nailed that Afrikaans part in national anthem.— Lindo Myeni — TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) April 5, 2020
Mara this #LockdownSA and we only in #Day10ofLockdown. She’s a mood! 😆pic.twitter.com/a5NpXtllBw
Sis was all here for it, singing the first half of the anthem with her chest, but it all fell apart when it came to the Afrikaans verses.
Zahara hid her face as she mumbled the words, before exploding into a laugh.
While many felt that she was just being silly, others claimed she was “drunk”.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara denied this and said she was just having fun with her followers.
“My Instagram Live videos are always so lighthearted. I am always joking and was just having fun so I am alarmed with people saying these things. I did a lot of crazy things and no-one said anything. Someone asked me to sing the anthem and I decided to just have fun with it. I just wanted people to laugh at me struggling with the anthem, it wasn't meant to be disrespectful or a big issue”.
She added that she was often portrayed as a drunk and it hurt when people made such statements about her.
“It hurts me because they say people don’t know me. I don't drink, even though people around me do. I am not worried about it though, I will still continue with my Instagram Live videos.”
While her name was flying high on the Twitter trends list, Zahara also took to Instagram to address her haters.
“The enemy is mad at you because after all you been through, you still have joy. After all you been through, you still have hope. After all you been through, you’re still planning. After all you been through, you still have a dream in your heart.
“After all you been through, you’re planning for your future. But you see the enemy is intimidated and it’s angry because you have the audacity to believe and hope. Even after the setbacks and loss.
“Even after that crazy season. You have the audacity to believe you can get it back again. That you can get it better than before.”
She thanked the Lord for letting her find “true happiness” and encouraged all her followers to stay home and find the happiness within.
Zahara has admitted to having an issue with alcohol in the past but told TshisaLIVE in April last year that she was sober. She said she had been struggling with certain people in the industry who she felt took advantage of her, and it sent her into a dark space.
“It was not a nice place to be in. I was frustrated and so I drank a little to find happiness. It wasn't that I needed it or that I was addicted. But I got to a point where one night I finished a whole bottle of wine by myself. I knew then that I needed to speak to someone and deal with this.”
She said she went home to be with her mother and sisters, who fasted and prayed for her.