3 times Zodwa and her bae served goals during #lockdown

Reality star Zodwa Wabantu has been sharing tips on social media on how to survive during the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent 21-day lockdown.

She encouraged South Africans to keep themselves safe and occupied during these difficult times.

Sis added that this was the perfect time for families to get together and tackle chores around the house that always gets put on the back burner due to a lack of time.

Zodwa, who also isn't shy to flaunt how besotted she and her Ben 10 Vusi Ngubane are, has advised couples to spend quality time together and keep the spark alive.

The couple posted a blazing hot video of themselves dancing in nothing but their underwear and they captioned the post #Stayhomechallenge and Zodwa asked her fans to tag her.

“People should be with their partners, and not their side chicks,” she joked.

Here's just three times Zodwa had us reaching for the notepad to take tips.

Cava below: