WATCH | Actress Sindi Dlathu applauds people at the forefront of Covid-19 fight

“You guys are our champions ... you are SA's champions”

03 May 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Sindi Dlathu thanks the men and women who are helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Via Muvhango Facebook

Actress Sindi Dlathu has expressed her gratitude to those on the front line helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the lockdown, many health workers have been serving their country by fulfilling their duties to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Although many believe that's what health workers were trained and were expected to do, Sindi shared her thoughts about health workers giving up their time and risking their lives to fight the pandemic.

In a heartfelt message, Sindi took to Instagram to share what she was most thankful for.

“I just want to give a big big shoutout to our front liners, I hope you guys are keeping well. Thank you so much to our nurses, our doctors, our police officers our essential workers, those who are running soup kitchens ... we just want to say a big thank you for the work that you're doing.

“You guys are our champions ... you are SA's champions. And please guys, let's stay at home and be safe ... thank you.”

The actress was not the only personality to share thoughts during the pandemic, just last month Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi called for people to “keep each other company” virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As her bid to get the world motivated with positive messages under the hashtag #UniverseUnited, Zozi took to Instagram and said, “What have you been doing to keep sane in this trying time, what motivates you, what are you doing on your day-to-day while you are socially distancing?” 

Mzansi actresses tip their hats to Sindi Dlathu for her 'spectacular' acting

Sindi Dlathu. That's it really. That's the story!
