WATCH | Actress Sindi Dlathu applauds people at the forefront of Covid-19 fight

Actress Sindi Dlathu has expressed her gratitude to those on the front line helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the lockdown, many health workers have been serving their country by fulfilling their duties to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Although many believe that's what health workers were trained and were expected to do, Sindi shared her thoughts about health workers giving up their time and risking their lives to fight the pandemic.

In a heartfelt message, Sindi took to Instagram to share what she was most thankful for.

“I just want to give a big big shoutout to our front liners, I hope you guys are keeping well. Thank you so much to our nurses, our doctors, our police officers our essential workers, those who are running soup kitchens ... we just want to say a big thank you for the work that you're doing.

“You guys are our champions ... you are SA's champions. And please guys, let's stay at home and be safe ... thank you.”