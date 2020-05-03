Cassper Nyovest on his weight gain: My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point
Rapper Cassper Nyovest - who once couldn't keep his shirt on after an amazing body transformation - is now wondering how to make coins from his weight gain during the lockdown period.
The rapper opened up about his fluctuating weight gain on Twitter, joking that there should be some way to make money from it.
“My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point. Isn't there a competition somewhere in the world nje where I can eat burgers, pizzas and sushi and just become a champion and win money?” he asked his stans.
My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point. Isn't there a competition somewhere inda world nje where I can eat burgers,pizzas and sushi and just and become a champion and win money???— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 29, 2020
The rapper went on to share a tweet about a group of men from the Bodi tribe in Ethiopia, who compete to become the fattest during their Ka'el ceremony.
The tweet claimed the men ate a mixture of blood and milk for six months to gain weight as fast as they could, as obesity was seen as a good thing among them, and the winner is seen as a hero.
Feeling he related more to the people of that tribe, Cass joked: “I was born in the wrong country! I need to move because, wow, I would be flourishing!”
I was born in the wrong country!!!! I need to move cause wow....... I would be flourishing!!!!! https://t.co/veLYxyRmSD— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 29, 2020
Abuti Fill-Up has always been conscious about his body and said learning about what kinds of food to eat for one's body type was the key to not keep piling on the kilos.
“My weight fluctuates, but the key is to learn about food and to be honest with yourself. Can't be eating what you're not supposed to eat and wish for results. You have to completely stop the rubbish for at least 12 weeks to see drastic results. Then it's a maintenance thing,” he wrote.
My weight fluctuates but the key is to learn about food and to be honest with yourself. Can't be eating what you're NOT supposed to eat and wish for results. You have to completely stop the rubbish for at least 12 weeks to see drastic results. Then its a maintenance thing. https://t.co/UhRbXUZFqN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 27, 2020
Cassper shared his journey since 2018 and showed his stans how important it is for him to keep fit.
“I’ve been on the weight-loss journey for a while. It’s been a learning curve of about three years. Three months ago I started a weight training programme - and what can I say, man? The picture speaks for itself. A whole new body altogether. It’s officially bully season.”
I’ve been on the weight loss journey for a while and It’s been a learning curve of about 3 years. 3 months ago, I started a weight training program and what can I say man? The picture speaks for itself. A whole new body altogether. It’s officially #BullySeason #GetsGetsa20 pic.twitter.com/KxKJjqNesq— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 31, 2018
50 double under skips under a minute!!! I am 5 kgs from my goal weight for the Fnb stadium stage!!! Tickets out!!! #RoadToFillUpFnbStadium pic.twitter.com/voVT8rJtID— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 10, 2017