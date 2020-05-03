Cassper Nyovest on his weight gain: My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point

Rapper Cassper Nyovest - who once couldn't keep his shirt on after an amazing body transformation - is now wondering how to make coins from his weight gain during the lockdown period.

The rapper opened up about his fluctuating weight gain on Twitter, joking that there should be some way to make money from it.

“My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point. Isn't there a competition somewhere in the world nje where I can eat burgers, pizzas and sushi and just become a champion and win money?” he asked his stans.