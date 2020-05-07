OPINION | Creators of art provide essential services and should be treated as such!

It's hard to deny that life would be horrible without art. But today, amid a global pandemic, the first in my lifetime, artists and freelance creatives in particular have seemingly been overlooked.

It has been the most heartbreaking thing for me to watch.

Literally everybody's reaction once the national lockdown commenced was to update their streaming services so they could watch TV shows, documentaries, series, and films. People updated their subscriptions so they could listen to music “to keep them sane”.

Almost every expression of art has seen more eyes since people have been instructed to stay at home in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. In these uncertain and risky times, people have found joy and solace the arts — but artists and entertainers have nothing to show for it.