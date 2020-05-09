Baby Cele: I am in the right profession in the wrong country
Actress Baby Cele has lamented the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the entertainment industry, saying she believes she is in the right profession but in the wrong country.
Actors across the country have taken to social media over the last two months to voice their concerns about how the government plans to provide financial relief to them during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many returned to sets this week, and questioned how they would be kept safe at work.
Baby took to social media to share a video of Siyabonga Shibe speaking about the state of the industry at the moment, and said the situation had left her emotional.
“You know it’s sad. As I’m writing this my hand is shaking, my heart is beating too fast. I have been in this industry for more than 35 years because this is what I’m good at, this is what I’m passionate about, this is the only thing I wanna do. I can’t imagine myself doing something else, not because I’m lazy but because this is my calling.”
She said she had sacrificed a lot to be in the industry but she was not given the same love in return.
“I have lost relationships, marriage because of my career. I have been asked to choose between my career and marriage (not by my current husband, of course) and I chose this industry. What I know for sure is that I’m in the right profession in the wrong country,” she wrote.