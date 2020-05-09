TshisaLIVE

Baby Cele: I am in the right profession in the wrong country

09 May 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Baby Cele is heartbroken about how Covid-19 has impacted the entertainment industry.
Baby Cele is heartbroken about how Covid-19 has impacted the entertainment industry.
Image: Via Baby Cele's Instagram

Actress Baby Cele has lamented the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the entertainment industry, saying she believes she is in the right profession but in the wrong country.

Actors across the country have taken to social media over the last two months to voice their concerns about how the government plans to provide financial relief to them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many returned to sets this week, and questioned how they would be kept safe at work.

Baby took to social media to share a video of Siyabonga Shibe speaking about the state of the industry at the moment, and said the situation had left her emotional.

You know it’s sad. As I’m writing this my hand is shaking, my heart is beating too fast. I have been in this industry for more than 35 years because this is what I’m good at, this is what I’m passionate about, this is the only thing I wanna do. I can’t imagine myself doing something else, not because I’m lazy but because this is my calling.”

She said she had sacrificed a lot to be in the industry but she was not given the same love in return.

“I have lost relationships, marriage because of my career. I have been asked to choose between my career and marriage (not by my current husband, of course) and I chose this industry. What I know for sure is that I’m in the right profession in the wrong country,” she wrote.

Rami Chuene on why 'shows going back to filming' during a pandemic isn’t wise

Rami asked all the right questions concerning the safety of cast and crew set to go back to work
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Fresh on how Covid-19 is devastating the economy: Next month is going to be bad

Fresh said he is doing okay and grateful to have a radio job at the moment
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Actor Rob van Vuuren takes shots at FNB for 'threatening legal action' over lack of funds during global pandemic

Van Vuuren took shots at FNB after the bank allegedly threatened legal action against him “for not having money during a global pandemic”.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Brian Temba slams people who only call on artists in times of crisis

Brian is gatvol!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  2. Siya Kolisi gives back to women who once gave his family food to help them ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘You think you know me and my story? You're pathetic’ - Sophie Lichaba puts a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X