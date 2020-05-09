Baby Cele: I am in the right profession in the wrong country

Actress Baby Cele has lamented the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the entertainment industry, saying she believes she is in the right profession but in the wrong country.

Actors across the country have taken to social media over the last two months to voice their concerns about how the government plans to provide financial relief to them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many returned to sets this week, and questioned how they would be kept safe at work.

Baby took to social media to share a video of Siyabonga Shibe speaking about the state of the industry at the moment, and said the situation had left her emotional.