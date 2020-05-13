Sjava 'unhappy' at Ambitiouz stable, plans exit

Award-winning musician Sjava's days at controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment are seemingly numbered.

According to an industry insider and close friend, the BET award-winning artist has been "extremely unhappy" at the stable and is currently exploring ways to cut ties with the label that made him a superstar.

Sjava, born Jabulani Hadebe, is allegedly considering joining fellow musicians Amanda Black, Fifi Cooper, A-Reece and Emtee who exited the label under nasty circumstances.

But record label boss Kgosi Mahumapelo told Sowetan yesterday the recording, publishing and marketing deals that Sjava signed with Ambitiouz still stood and will continue to be active for a few years to come.

"An artist or label cannot opt to renew a contract that is still active and will be for a few years to come.

"All three contracts are active and Ambitiouz have not requested the artist to renew any," Mahumapelo said.