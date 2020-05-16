TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Yanga Sobetwa serves pipes in moving song from her bathroom

16 May 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Songstress Yanga Sobetwa sings an emotional song she believes will help lift people's spirits during this pandemic.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

In her bid to help encourage South Africans to never lose hope during the Covid-19 pandemic, songstress Yanga Sobetwa sang a song of comfort that urges people to stay strong.

While South Africans try to keep positive, many have expressed on social media how being in isolation has dampened their spirits as they wait in anticipation to get through the lockdown period.

Feeling that a moment of spiritual upliftment would do many people good, Yanga shared a video where she sang words of encouragement coupled with amazing high notes that left many in their feels. 

Cava, I mean ... this girl can sing! 

In May last year, Yanga hosted media at a private screening of her music video for her hit single Promised Land,  and explained why she was changing her musical focus.

“I initially wanted to do gospel but I sat down with my team and came up with something that was a new sound and this sound includes gospel in terms of writing. I ended up finding something with a gospel element in terms of writing but that was also commercial at the same time,” she explained. 

With the lockdown restricting artists to their homes, Yanga told TshisaLIVE she was using this time to educate young girls and boys about the importance of washing their hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yanga highlighted how important it was for young people to take the virus seriously.

“Covid-19 is affecting every living human being in the world. It's only human for me to want to spread awareness about how to protect yourself from this disease and getting infected.

“For me, this campaign is important because I have a group of little kids who are following me, who are looking up to me. I want to be a role model who shows young children how to protect themselves from the virus.

“I believe every child has to pursue their dreams and goals. If we cannot defeat this pandemic, and if a person with a platform like me doesn't encourage my audience to wash their hands, then we'd have a generation not taking this pandemic seriously.”

