AKA apologises to Sizwe Dhlomo's family for 'apartheid spy' tweets
Rapper AKA has issued a public apology to Sizwe Dhlomo's family for attempting to drag the media personality's grandfather's reputation through the mud during the #AKAvsSizwe twar last week.
AKA's apology comes after a long week of spicy exchanges with Sizwe on Twitter, which led to the rapper insinuating that Sizwe's grandfather, Isaac Dhlomo, was an “apartheid spy”.
The rapper questioned how it was possible that Sizwe's family had a farm during the apartheid era.
After educating himself about who Sizwe's grandfather was and the role he played in the country's struggle against apartheid, AKA felt an apology was warranted.
Taking to Twitter at the weekend, AKA apologised to the entire Dhlomo family, their friends and comrades who where offended by his tweets.
“I would like to apologise not to just the entire Dhlomo family but also the friends and comrades offended by my tweets last week. After educating myself properly about the sacrifices made by Sizwe’s grandfather and others close to him, I realise how reckless and stupid that was.”
AKA then revealed that he had “ironed” things out with Sizwe and that they have since squashed their beef.
“Myself and Sizwe ironed out all our issues and from here on out ... we straight. We realised we go too far back for things to be this way. Doesn’t mean we won’t disagree from time to time but that’s how it’s gonna be.”
AKA was not the only rapper who issued an apology to Sizwe for comments he made last week.
Shortly after AKA tweeted his apology to Sizwe, Riky Rick followed suit and shared a video on the socials saying he got off an hour-long conversation with the media personality and had a positive chat.
“I want to say, I'm not here to fight. I'm not here for the war. I'm not here to be divisive, I try my best not to be. But sometimes I say something and it comes across as aggressive, nasty and mean towards a certain person, that's not something I want to do,” Riky said in parts of his apology.
Expressing that he had no bad blood towards Sizwe, Riky explained that he looked up to the media personality.
Riky's apology comes after he weighed in on the twar between AKA and Sizwe which led many to believe he was taking Supa Mega's side.
The AKA and Sizwe twar was sparked when AKA had a public meltdown over his deal with Reebok that has since turned sour. Sizwe then made a comment on Twitter about how AKA was a talented artist but not a good businessman.