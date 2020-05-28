Prince Kaybee on planning your future: 'Plan according to your strengths'

DJ Prince Kaybee believes that instead of bowing to societal norms and expectations, people should plan for their future based on their strengths.

The club DJ, who has been on a roll dishing out advice on the socials, has tackled yet another heated topic.

Kaybee joined the heated debate after a Twitter user shared a now deleted video of media personality Bonang Matheba speaking at an event where she advised the audience on the right age for young people to plan for their future.

In Bonang's speech, she stated young people should start planning for their future at the age of 18 so that by the time they reach 24, they would have paved the right path for their future.

B expressed that the earlier young people know what they want to do as adults, the better it would be for their future.

Feeling that Bonang's speech was partially incorrect, Kaybee stepped up and dropped his two cents on the topic.

Kaybee explained that he disagreed with Bonang and said having space for growth was also important when setting up for the future.

Taking to Twitter, Kaybee replied to the shared video, saying, “I disagree with the beginning part ... while planning for the future is important, make sure that your plans don’t become a prison that locks you into one position or identity forever. Always leave room for change when setting goals, plan according to your strengths.”