Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar!

Since lockdown began, even the smallest sparks ignite huge fires on the TL, and tweeps had to bring out fire extinguishers as things went from zero to 100 real quick between DJ Black Coffee and Prince Kaybee.

Fans are yet to figure out what Prince Kaybee's motive was when he posted a very cryptic tweet about "local celebrities". However, they are sure he wasn't ready to have Black Coffee pose a question to him in turn.

"The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, 'the urge to sound wise'. You watch a few YouTube videos, you (sic) wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker," he tweeted.

While no clear connection can be made, tweeps quickly linked the tweet to be a sub towards Euphonik.

Just a few hours earlier, the good Prince had a fiery exchange of words with Euphonik over sharing industry advice with upcoming artists.