Ursula Chikane explains why her family will 'stay in level 5', skip church

Broadcaster Ursula Chikane has added her voice to the long list of people who are against the reopening of churches and other places of worship.

The media personality shared that going to church would put her father, who had just survived being in ICU for three weeks prior to lockdown, in danger.

"Our dad spent three weeks in ICU and five days in an isolation ward just before SA went into lockdown. We're a family of sacramental Catholics and I'll do everything to keep my aged parents from getting the virus - including NOT going to mass. Imagine getting Covid-19 at church. Imagine infecting others with C-19 at church."