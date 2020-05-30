Nandi Madida gets dragged for 'age success' comments

Nandi Madida's attempt to motivate young people backfired and she ended up being at the centre of criticism for her “age limit success” comments.

The media personality triggered a Twitter debate when she shared motivational tweets about how people should have their lives sorted by the age of 30.

Nandi first started her motivational tweets by explaining how she often speaks and drops words of wisdom to young people who work at her company.

The media personality explained that she'd caution them to realise that their 20s was the most critical stage of their lives and they should not squander opportunities.

In a tweet that has since been widely criticised, Nandi urged the younger generation to take life seriously so that they did not have regrets later in their lives.

“I always say this to young people who work in my company. The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical. If you waste that time being a rebel wasting ur parents money, being cool, hanging around wrong circles etc. You waste so much time and before you know it you're 30 with nothing to show for your life.”