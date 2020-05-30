Nandi Madida gets dragged for 'age success' comments
Nandi Madida's attempt to motivate young people backfired and she ended up being at the centre of criticism for her “age limit success” comments.
The media personality triggered a Twitter debate when she shared motivational tweets about how people should have their lives sorted by the age of 30.
Nandi first started her motivational tweets by explaining how she often speaks and drops words of wisdom to young people who work at her company.
The media personality explained that she'd caution them to realise that their 20s was the most critical stage of their lives and they should not squander opportunities.
In a tweet that has since been widely criticised, Nandi urged the younger generation to take life seriously so that they did not have regrets later in their lives.
“I always say this to young people who work in my company. The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical. If you waste that time being a rebel wasting ur parents money, being cool, hanging around wrong circles etc. You waste so much time and before you know it you're 30 with nothing to show for your life.”
I always say this to young people who work in my company.The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical.If u waste that time being a rebel wasting ur parents money,being cool,hanging around wrong circles etc.U waste so much time&before u know it u’re 30 with nothing to show for your life. 🙏🏽— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020
The songstress explained that being a woman in her early 30s, most of the successful people she knew attained their success because they were focused.
“I say this as a 32-year-old woman ... all the people I know who are successful were all very focused when they were young, still had fun but were humble enough to listen to those who had lived life a little longer. Listening to my parents' good advice saved me from so much.”
I say this as a 32 year old woman.. all the people I know who are successful were all very focused when they were young, still had fun but were humble enough to listen to those who had lived life a little longer.. Listening to my parents good advice saved me from so much.— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020
She also urged young people to minimise their regrets and do the right thing by taking charge of their lives.
I say this with love.. life goes by so quickly! Every year counts.. minimize your regrets and do the right thing. Take charge of your life! Sending you all love ❤️— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020
The media personality said being “cool” didn't pay the bills but focus and hard work did.
“If you’re 18-25 years ... please don’t waste your precious life being too cool to work hard, coolness doesn’t pay bills, doesn’t help you achieve your dreams and it certainly won’t make you a legend. Be humble and stay focused.”
Nandi ended her series of tweets with words of encouragement that those who were in their 30s still had a chance to get things back in their favour by simply taking responsibility for their mistakes.
If you’re 18-25yrs... please don’t waste your precious life being too cool to work hard, coolness doesn’t pay bills, doesn’t help you achieve your dreams and it certainly won’t make you a legend. Be humble and stay focus.. ❤️— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020
“Most importantly ... it’s NEVER too late to change your narrative. Atonement is key ... take responsibility, own your mistakes and begin to soar. Good luck! I’m excited about our youth!”
Most importantly.. it’s NEVER too late to change your narrative.. atonement is key.. take responsibility, own your mistakes and begin to soar. Good luck! I’m excited for our youth! ❤️— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020
Though it seemed as if Nandi was coming from a good place, many tweeps felt she was “unrealistic” with her comments and was coming from a place of “privilege” with her comments. Others felt she was being misunderstood.
Here are some of the reactions:
[Thread]— Pythagoras ⌛🍷🇿🇦 (@BlackPythagoras) May 23, 2020
Nandi Madida is trending because she basically said that don't waste your life (your 20s) if u have the opportunity to be successful. I 100% agree with her.
Sometimes you can't blame Mbeki , Cyril , Apartheid , Foreigners
I am 35 and I admit I wasted my 20s ... pic.twitter.com/P6gFjY5gsl
Nandi: Dear rebellious, money wasting, 'cool' 18-25 year olds hanging around wrong crowds. Stop doing that, it will delay your success.— Siza Zungu (@Zah_Zungu) May 23, 2020
Twitter: I was not rebellious (meaning this is not directed to me) but I'm 30 and have nothing to show for it. Like, akukhulunywa nawe phela https://t.co/RGRDhsjAYD
Nandi was essentially saying make hay while the sun still shines. If you hit 30 and haven't achieved all your goals, let it be because of other circumstances beyond your control not because you were playing in your earlier years. The end.— Thabang (@Thabangrey) May 23, 2020
Dear Nandi Madida— Thembisile (@MamaKaNone) May 23, 2020
Some of us had to go through that rebellious stage to find who we are. We had to waste our life and parent's money in order to really appreciate what we have. We had to act cool in order to learn from our mistakes and lastly there is no timeline for success.
Right its so cool to attack Nandi people just come off saying things to attack her showing they don't even understand her tweet— Ntshieng (@Ntshieng17) May 23, 2020
They think Nandi said "YOU CAN'T BE BROKE AT 30"
When in reality she said "YOU CAN'T WASTE YOUR TIME DOING NOTHING PRODUCTIVE AND HIT 30 WITH NOTHING" pic.twitter.com/HDwq8lRUBY
I don't remember Nandi talking about family backgrounds, socioeconomic issues etc., she is simply saying if you have the privilege and potential of doing something with your life during those prime ages do it, don't waste your time with people or things which won't benefit you. pic.twitter.com/60vF7b8nyZ— Malume Limpopo (@LimpopoMalume) May 23, 2020
Even if Nandi’s intentions were harmless she needed to read the room a bit better. Don’t remind people about the pitfalls of wasting time during a global pandemic that is halting our lives and sucking up our time indefinitely. A lot of people’s dreams have been put on hold now— STAY AT HOME (@naledimashishi) May 23, 2020
Just because Nandi had her lane perfectly paved for her to reach 30 being successful then it means we should join her lane... Even if it takes you 40 years paving your tlane, God has things planned for you. There's no age guaranteed for success. Don't put yourself under pressure! pic.twitter.com/9SNvM5doDn— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 23, 2020
I was actually agreeing with Nandi’s tweet till she put that 30yrs old part🙂 that part wasn’t necessary bc you’re definitely still young enough to change your life at 30.— maOnisa✨ (@zeexonline) May 23, 2020