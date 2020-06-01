Rosemary Zimu on making her late uncle Neyi Zimu proud & joining 'The Queen'

Nobody can deny that Ferguson Films' The Queen serves on-screen drama for days and actress Rosemary Zimu is ready to add spice to the popular telenovela.

The young actress will play Warona, the daughter of 41-year-old cougar Mildred Sefatsa, played by Kuli Roberts, and she told TshisaLIVE in an interview that she can't wait for the world to meet her fascinating character.

“It feels great. I’m blessed and honoured to be part of The Queen. I have self-imposed pressure. I don’t let myself feel any pressure from anyone. I am fascinated by absolutely everything about Warona. She’s pretty different to any other role I’ve played,” she said.

The 27-year-old actress, who is originally from the Vaal, explained how her love for acting began at Sunday school and how, once she realised she wanted to act for a living, nothing could stop her.

Since joining the industry in 2016, Rosemary has already introduced herself to Mzansi on big productions Generations: The Legacy, e.tv's Scandal! and Isidingo.

Rosemary said she thanked her lucky stars that she had family members, such as the late gospel artist Neyi Zimu, to help her navigate the entertainment industry's highs and lows.

“I’ve got some family members in the industry so I knew it wasn’t easy before I entered. It’s been good to me though, I’ve learned and I’m still learning so much. My faith has really helped me get up after all the 'no’s' I’ve bagged and I’m grateful for the doors that have opened.”

Speaking about her uncle who died in December 2019, after succumbing to cancer, Rosemary said one of the greatest life lessons he taught her was to always trust God.

“He taught me firstly to trust God. Secondly to celebrate your highs and embrace your lows and lastly to always radiate positive energy, because you never know who needs it,” she said.