TshisaLIVE

Rosemary Zimu on making her late uncle Neyi Zimu proud & joining 'The Queen'

01 June 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rosemary Zimu is looking to impress the 'The Queen' viewers as one of the latest additions to the cast.
Rosemary Zimu is looking to impress the 'The Queen' viewers as one of the latest additions to the cast.
Image: Instagram/Rosemary Zimu

Nobody can deny that Ferguson Films' The Queen serves on-screen drama for days and actress Rosemary Zimu is ready to add spice to the popular telenovela.

The young actress will play Warona, the daughter of 41-year-old cougar Mildred Sefatsa, played by Kuli Roberts, and she told TshisaLIVE in an interview that she can't wait for the world to meet her fascinating character.

“It feels great. I’m blessed and honoured to be part of The Queen. I have self-imposed pressure. I don’t let myself feel any pressure from anyone. I am fascinated by absolutely everything about Warona. She’s pretty different to any other role I’ve played,” she said.

The 27-year-old actress, who is originally from the Vaal, explained how her love for acting began at Sunday school and how, once she realised she wanted to act for a living, nothing could stop her.

Since joining the industry in 2016, Rosemary has already introduced herself to Mzansi on big productions Generations: The Legacy,  e.tv's Scandal! and Isidingo.

Rosemary said she thanked her lucky stars that she had family members, such as the late gospel artist Neyi Zimu, to help her navigate the entertainment industry's highs and lows.

“I’ve got some family members in the industry so I knew it wasn’t easy before I entered. It’s been good to me though, I’ve learned and I’m still learning so much. My faith has really helped me get up after all the 'no’s' I’ve bagged and I’m grateful for the doors that have opened.”

Speaking about her uncle who died in December 2019, after succumbing to cancer, Rosemary said one of the greatest life lessons he taught her was to always trust God.

“He taught me firstly to trust God. Secondly to celebrate your highs and embrace your lows and lastly to always radiate positive energy, because you never know who needs it,” she said.

MORE

Fans excited for 'Generations' reunion as Rapulana Seiphemo joins 'The Queen'

Fans won't even front! The new cast gives them LIT vibes for 'The Queen' season 5
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SK Khoza on how he got into acting, fatherhood & joining the cast of 'Housekeepers'

SK Khoza reflects on when the acting bug bit
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything!

Zenande looks absolutely gorgeous!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘The gods have chosen to favour me’- Brenda Ngxoli on joining 'The Queen'

"This is my first telenovela. I’m excited and still pinching myself. The best way to put it is to say the gods have chosen to favour me."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X