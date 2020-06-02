Tumi Morake 'triggered' by George Floyd's death: 'Race things erupt and I have heart palpitations'

As the world shares their outrage at the killing of George Floyd in America, local comedian and radio host Tumi Morake has opened up about how the incident triggered flashbacks to her own racist experience.

The star was labelled a racist and allegedly received death threats in 2017, after she weighed in on a radio show discussion about Steve Hofmeyr by comparing apartheid to a bully taking a child's bicycle, and then the child being made to share the bicycle.

She also faced a hearing at the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA, accused of inciting hate speech, which she was cleared of.

Nearly three years later, Tumi said she was triggered when she saw the protests over George’s death.