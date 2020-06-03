Prince Kaybee hits back: 'To say alcohol made me is reaching'

Prince Kaybee has come out to slam suggestions that he can't be anti-alcohol because the entertainment industry, in which he works, apparently thrives on people consuming alcoholic beverages.

This after the DJ came under fire after he called on fans to save their money and not buy alcohol. Kaybee was then told by tweeps to keep his thoughts to himself because “alcohol made him”. A sentiment he wasn't about to let slide.

Kaybee reiterated his right to be vocal about prioritising human lives over profits and condemned people who equated his success solely to the alcohol economy.

“I’m fully aware of my benefit from the alcohol economy as a DJ, but to say 'alcohol made me' is a reach. I have a right to be concerned about the safety of people that support my music. You can replace profits lost from not selling alcohol but human lives cannot be replaced,” he said.