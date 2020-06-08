IN MEMES | 'Uyajola' fans can't believe how Puleng cleaned her cheating man out!

Reality show Uyajola 99 never fails when it comes to serving drama and on Sunday night left fans in stitches over how strategically Aus' Puleng left her cheating boyfriend begging for common household items.

Puleng asked the show's host Jub Jub to help verify her suspicion that her boyfriend - who she was staying with - was cheating on her. After surveillance was carried out, it was clear the boyfriend was not being completely faithful to Puleng, but the worst part was that he was “cheating” on Puleng with her sister, Pinky.

Contrary to the usual and popular reaction of violence and lashing out, Puleng calmly started packing her stuff with the intention to leave the pair to continue with their shenanigans in that house.

When Puleng started packing everything she bought up, fans couldn't help but stan, especially when they saw how desperate the now ex-bae was. Poor guy was begging Puleng to leave at least one blanket or at least two plates. But sis wasn't having it!

Fans were rolling on the floor with laughter as Jub Jub snitched on the guy for trying to hide some pans and trying to lie on the bed so that Puleng couldn't take her blanket.

Even Somizi, who is a big fan of the show, felt sorry for the poor guy.

“Hahahaha Jub Jub usile shem ... Snitching on papa for hiding the pan ... and then at the end he gets deep in his closing link ... Khohlakele ... Papa only wanted two pots two blankets for two ..." Somizi said.

See some of the reactions below.