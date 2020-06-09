Cassper Nyovest: With everything that's going on, men still find the time to kill women in SA?

On Monday, the body of Tshegofatso Pule, who was heavily pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Tshego’s body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep in Roodepoort at about 11am on Monday.

Makhubela said the eight months pregnant woman had a stab wound to her chest.

“The deceased is also confirmed to be pregnant. Suspects are unknown at the moment but the investigations are under way.”

According to a tweep, a woman named Naledi was brutally killed by the father of her children after she wanted to end the abusive relationship. It is alleged the man handed himself over to the police.