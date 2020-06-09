TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: With everything that's going on, men still find the time to kill women in SA?

09 June 2020
Rapper Cassper Nyovest reacts to the continuing killings of women in the country.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

As the number of women killed in femicide-related attacks continues to rise, Cassper Nyovest added his voice to the outrage.

On Monday, hashtags such as #JusticeForTshegoPule and #JusticeForNaledi made it onto the Twitter trends list after two unrelated women were found dead, allegedly killed by their partners.

Cassper was one of thousands of people who slammed the senseless killings.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper asked how men were still killing women even with all that's happening in the country.  

On Monday, the body of Tshegofatso Pule, who was heavily pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Tshego’s body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep in Roodepoort at about 11am on Monday.

Makhubela said the eight months pregnant woman had a stab wound to her chest.

“The deceased is also confirmed to be pregnant. Suspects are unknown at the moment but the investigations are under way.”

According to a tweep, a woman named Naledi was brutally killed by the father of her children after she wanted to end the abusive relationship. It is alleged the man handed himself over to the police.

This isn't the first time the rapper has spoken out against women abuse. He previously told fans that men needed to “unlearn” whatever teachings have made them think that there is ever any reason to assault women physically or otherwise.

“A lot of men have a problem with just digesting that there's no reason a woman should be beaten. All that 'but what if she did this to him' is dead ni**as. You just don't raise your hand on a woman. It's just that simple! You can't beat women! Do not do it! No matter what!”

