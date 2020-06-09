IN MEMES | Captain Malebana’s interrogation leaves fans in stitches!
Skeem Saam fans were left in stitches as they watched an excited Captain Malebana interrogate Marathi, whom he is convinced has something to do with his wife Rachel's disappearance because he's entangled in his own lies.
Monday night's episode of the SABC 1 popular soapie showed fans the happiest Captain Malebana they have ever seen as the captain felt like he was close to breaking Marathi in the investigation into Rachel's missing person's case. Malebana went into full-on theatrics during the interrogation and the more Marathi became tongue-tied, the more Malebana got pumped!
It was a hilarious sight for fans of the soapie, especially because they know that both men are just pawns in Rachel's “game of thrones”. Fans believe that Marathi's dynamite has orchestrated the whole thing so that Marathi goes down for her disappearance.
It isn't clear at the moment if Marathi is being played or if he's playing dumb but judging by Rachel's track record, fans are vouching that she'll emerge victorious like she always does.
Meanwhile, they didn't mind watching Malebana doing a young dance of victory at what he thinks is a solid lead because he was hilarious.
Check out the reactions below:
Let's appreciate captain Malebana hleng🥂🥂Cheers to Captain#SkeemSaam #skeemsam pic.twitter.com/wQPBkxJAYU— munchie❤️💃🔥 (@Tlotli_Didi) June 8, 2020
Captain malebana😂😂 be doing the most when interrogating #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WUVqHpsZDq— slindile julia khoza (@slindile02) June 8, 2020
Captain Malebana always on some fruitless leads #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VxsDIB3Mqs— Life is Good (@kenzoluv) June 8, 2020
Captain Malebana o useless...#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/aRx98Yne1q— Ayabonga N. (@BlaqDawg_11) June 8, 2020
#SkeemSaam you can't rob captain malebana 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EtnlFaEyZw— KIERAN ✡ (@kieran222003) June 8, 2020
#SkeemSaam— Caxton Mania (@Eldurado88) June 8, 2020
Marothi is dead,Captain Malebana is even dancing during interrogation.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T0FpTT2xbi
Captain malebana becomes so excited when the suspect is failing to answer his questions. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/vxuyCkdxqv— Ambani 🤙 (@AmbaniInnocent) June 8, 2020
E mona etla ka keno lena ke kgone go bona... Capt Malebana— Kebonang Ennie (@KebonangE) June 5, 2020
This case is getting more interesting
Rachel is a Mastermind.. Marothi should have know better, cheating rachel ka le 2000 has consequences #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/kIpwPNSVWa
Captain my captain Malebana 😂😂😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/cHt54AbMeB— shali (@shalibaby) June 8, 2020