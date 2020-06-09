TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Captain Malebana’s interrogation leaves fans in stitches!

09 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Captain Malebana got super excited during his interrogation of Marathi.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam fans were left in stitches as they watched an excited Captain Malebana interrogate Marathi, whom he is convinced has something to do with his wife Rachel's disappearance because he's entangled in his own lies.

Monday night's episode of the SABC 1 popular soapie showed fans the happiest Captain Malebana they have ever seen as the captain felt like he was close to breaking Marathi in the investigation into Rachel's missing person's case. Malebana went into full-on theatrics during the interrogation and the more Marathi became tongue-tied, the more Malebana got pumped!

It was a hilarious sight for fans of the soapie, especially because they know that both men are just pawns in Rachel's “game of thrones”. Fans believe that Marathi's dynamite has orchestrated the whole thing so that Marathi goes down for her disappearance.

It isn't clear at the moment if Marathi is being played or if he's playing dumb but judging by Rachel's track record, fans are vouching that she'll emerge victorious like she always does.

Meanwhile, they didn't mind watching Malebana doing a young dance of victory at what he thinks is a solid lead because he was hilarious.

Check out the reactions below:

