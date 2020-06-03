IN MEMES | Rachel is letting Marothi dig his own grave and her fans can't help but stan
After trying and failing to successfully manipulate Marothi into giving her half of his estate, Rachel has now completely disappeared and no-one knows where she is.
However, Skeem Saam fans think it's all part of the plan to make Marothi dig and jump into his own grave.
Fans have watched with excitement as the toxic marriage between Marothi and his once-beloved dynamite reached a point of no return. First with Marothi's infidelity and then with Rachel's muti (love potion) failure and every idea and every scheme to try to get her hubby to sign over his estate to her.
Now, Rachel has disappeared. Without warning anyone, she withdrew money from Marothi's accounts and disappeared into thin air. Since then, Marothi has done nothing but lose his mind and incriminate himself.
Skeem Saam fans think that was Rachel's plan all along and they almost choked on their own saliva as they watched Marothi unravel. When the poor guy started searching for Rachel in the washing machine and the fridge, Rachel's fans couldn't help but stan.
Check out the memes below:
Rachel is nyising Marothi 😂😂😂you cheat you pay #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/sf6dYMPe1r— Miss S.E.M (@lizzie_hlonie) June 2, 2020
#SkeemSaam— Sabza_The Optimistic🏅 (@Sabza_Ngcolosi) June 2, 2020
Marothi messed up with the wrong person #Dynamite is on top of the game❤💪 pic.twitter.com/4q2h8Bko7J
Bathong Marothi is looking for Rachael in the washing machine, fridge and kitchen cupboards 😭😂 #SkeemSaam— The Baby Sitter ❤ (@Queen_Enny19) June 2, 2020
#SkeemSaam— Playboi06 (@Playboy0617) June 2, 2020
So Marothi was looking for Dynamite in the fridge pic.twitter.com/xTt4xTpuow
#SkeemSaam— Caxton Mania (@Eldurado88) June 2, 2020
Marothi nearly snitched on himself. pic.twitter.com/YgrQasRj5C
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Marothi wa confess even before they question him 🤣 Reminds me of a friend who cracked and told the truth at high school after we all planned and came up with something that keep us out of trouble 🤦🏻♀️🤣 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qe5I8nHgOi— PluSize Goddess 👑 (@PlusizeGoddess) June 2, 2020
#SkeemSaam did marothi just look for rachel inside the teaspoon drawer? pic.twitter.com/Q8pMzuVdy0— Masgee03 (@Masego_Mokale) June 2, 2020
#skeemsaam Marothi has finally lost it, looking for Rachel even under tables and grocery cabinet?😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fzot5lUtNC— #KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) June 2, 2020
Rachel Has Marothi were he wants him #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/BTKvGOPnzh— ♏ASweets- Little Old Ngwana Gwede😂 (@Masweets_Itu) June 2, 2020
I hope Marothi will have an honest conversation with himself, and acknowledge that he provoked Rachel, and Ramashala warned him about this nonsense!! Mara Leisa la maisa, lare Lona ke stering!! Bona now objang ,🤦🤦🤣🤣🤣 bamonyesa left, right and centre#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/hdNhzuWsnX— Mama Lefika ❤️❤️ (@bessievanderb) June 2, 2020
The Rachel I know might fake her death then pin it on Marothi #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6fglzCFVFy— Moretlwa (@montia_gift) June 2, 2020