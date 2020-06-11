Anele Mdoda: 'I wonder who the George Floyd of SA women will be'
As the number of femicide killings continues to increase, radio personality Anele Mdoda has questioned what it would take for the country to rise up.
She hopes for there to be the kind of action that was triggered by American citizen George Floyd's killing.
Since the senseless killing of Floyd in America, many people across the world have mobilised to protest against racism and police brutality.
While many have focused on how much Black Lives Matter, the media personality emphasised that women's lives also matter.
This comes after the hashtag #JusticeforTshego made the rounds on social media earlier this week. A heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered, hanging from a tree in a veld.
As many call for justice for Pule, Anele took to Twitter to express great sadness over the gruesome death asking which female's death would unite men and women to protest against femicide.
“I wonder who our George Floyd as SA women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough. I am sad that a pregnant woman hung from a tree is not that moment. Maybe it too needs to be caught on camera. I don't know. I'm sad.”
Anele was not the only female celeb to lash out against the increase of femicide in SA. Dineo Langa, Bonnie Mbuli, Lerato Sengadi, Simphiwe Dana and Buhle Samuels have expressed their heartbreak over the femicide killings recently.
Actress Dineo took to Twitter and said, “It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It's so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender-based violence has been normalised even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It's just clear that lawlessness is the order,” Dineo said.
Actress Bonnie asked in a tweet what SA women had to do to for GBV to become an urgent national agenda?
Lerato, who recently experienced a mugging while on her morning jog, tagged the minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana and expressed how tired she was of the lack of action.
Tshego was reported missing on June 4, after she was last seen at West Lake complex in Florida, Roodepoort, according to department of social development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane.
In a statement to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed that Tshego's body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday. She was pregnant and was found hanged from a tree with a stab wound to her chest.