Anele Mdoda: 'I wonder who the George Floyd of SA women will be'

As the number of femicide killings continues to increase, radio personality Anele Mdoda has questioned what it would take for the country to rise up.

She hopes for there to be the kind of action that was triggered by American citizen George Floyd's killing.

Since the senseless killing of Floyd in America, many people across the world have mobilised to protest against racism and police brutality.

While many have focused on how much Black Lives Matter, the media personality emphasised that women's lives also matter.

This comes after the hashtag #JusticeforTshego made the rounds on social media earlier this week. A heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered, hanging from a tree in a veld.

As many call for justice for Pule, Anele took to Twitter to express great sadness over the gruesome death asking which female's death would unite men and women to protest against femicide.

“I wonder who our George Floyd as SA women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough. I am sad that a pregnant woman hung from a tree is not that moment. Maybe it too needs to be caught on camera. I don't know. I'm sad.”