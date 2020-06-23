T.I: Nasty C reminded me of me

US musician T.I. is stannin HARD over SA rapper Nasty C, explaining that he reminded him of himself.

The pair teamed up for an intense collab recently, They Don’t, where T.I. went in on police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The song has been catching fire across the world and in a recent interview with Samira Kaelin at the Midem Music Festival, T.I. spoke on how it came about.

T.I. said he was in SA working on a film project when he decided to immerse himself in the local culture, and one name kept popping up.

“Nasty C. We kept hearing his name. We kept hearing his music. I didn’t know much about him. I hadn’t heard about him and I started wondering ‘Yo, this kid is dope. He reminds me of me a little bit. Why haven’t I heard of him?’”.

The star said he reached out to Nasty C and told him that he thought he was dope. They messaged each other and Nasty sent him a song to jump on.