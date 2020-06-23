Zenande causes debate with ‘body shaming’ pregnancy advice clapback
Just days after firing a warning shot to all those who ask her “how far along she is”, actress Zenande Mfenyana has hit back at those “body shaming” her for falling pregnant.
The star has been candid about her frustration with people throwing their opinions about pregnancy at her ever since she announced she was expecting last month, and screenshots of an alleged interaction between her and a fan offering advice went viral on Monday.
In the exchange a fan told The Queen actress that she could relate to being mocked about her pregnant body but wanted to reassure the star that she “is doing a beautiful job” and that “once the baby arrives you be back to normal”. She recounted her own experience and wished Zenande a safe delivery.
The actress responded by saying that the message was “not welcome at all” and the woman should keep her opinions to herself next time.
“I'm not lala. I am not you. I never said I'm not embracing my pregnancy. Just because you laugh about it I don't find any of it funny,” she added.
Zenande had earlier slammed body shamers in a series of Instagram Stories posts, after they had criticised a picture of her preparing for the birth of her daughter.
“I'm carrying a whole human being inside my body, so if you want to say f**ked up things to me about how different I look, be my guest. But I'm done being silent about this cyber bullying towards pregnant women, specifically me in this case,” she wrote, adding that she hopes those who criticised her would do their research on pregnancy.
Twitter was soon filled with reactions to Zenande's comments, with many slamming the star for “being rude” and dealing with the fan “too harshly”.
Others defended the star and said the woman should not have “inserted herself into people's business”.
Firstly, if you're going to put your business out there, you best believe gore you are inviting everyone into it, so when they engage don't feel like they are intruding #Zenande pic.twitter.com/AaM8K2VzwN— Miss Goody Two Shoes📚 (@L_KeaM) June 22, 2020
Y’all like inserting yourselves into people’s lives. Your intentions may be genuine but sometimes it is not your place to comment or even advice someone about their pregnancy or weight gain. Zenande’s reaction seems off but also I get where she comes from. It ain’t your place...— Keratilwe (@Trixx_Ray) June 22, 2020
The one who sent a DM. She was projecting unprovoked and Zenande handled the situation very well. Just because she’s okay with people body shaming her, doesn’t mean everyone must be okay with that. Serves her right. https://t.co/LdO0bJxIez— Mrs Bae🌸 (@iviwe_mcobothi) June 22, 2020
Learn to stay in your lane. Celebrities are not your friends.— ProdMatt🇿🇦 (@ProdMatt__) June 22, 2020
Eish *Zenande* shouldn't have said "tsek" naye now it's making her look bad. She should've blueticked qha. pic.twitter.com/kgmGplOGaM— Nontsikelelo (@Ntsikii_MaYawa) June 22, 2020
I’m worried about the people who are justifying Zenande ‘s response. That lady did not deserve to be spoken to like that... her intentions were pure. She is or was a fan!— Asanda Nkese (@Asandankese2) June 22, 2020
Zenande was rude to the lady qha! If it came from a celebrity she was gonna post it on Instagram pic.twitter.com/aQgHkimv45— Pardo! 👸 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Queen_Pardo) June 22, 2020
But zenande was venting in her insta stories that she is bullied, then people shared experiences with her and she was acknowledging them 🙄🙄— Home girl♥️ (@Pinks_Masilela) June 22, 2020
Yoh. I felt that "Tsek"— Londeka Mtshali (@LondekaMtshali4) June 22, 2020
Zenande should have just kept her reply coz wow. Let's remember the lady who texted her is also pregnant. You just can't be rude because you think you are all that. SIES pic.twitter.com/VBSd4MnMDP
Y'all said women should stick together, and with all the bullying against Zenande,the lady was just trying to be supportive,yhu nizi hypocrites shem🚮— Matcher (@Matsha_D) June 22, 2020
That lady was responding to Zenande's insta story but all she got was a "Tsek". How rude! pic.twitter.com/YmIbf23n1k— Ms Kelly Ntombizodwa 🇿🇦 (@ItsKellyM) June 22, 2020
Zenande 's response is a sign that you must drink water sometimes pic.twitter.com/z3k2F82lye— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 22, 2020
There's no woman who wants to be reminded of their physical changes during their pregnancy. Good intentions or eng mind your business. The "they're making fun of you and they did the same to me too" was ❌. If it's personal and has nothing to do with Zenande's craft JUST back off pic.twitter.com/IhHoaG2M7S— A Y A N D A🖤👑🇿🇦 (@PreciousMalesa) June 22, 2020