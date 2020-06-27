Ayanda Borotho on raising a 'rebel queen'

Actress Ayanda Borotho has revealed how it's like being a mother to her daughter, Ayaphiwa Ngubane, who she's dubbed a “rebel queen”.

In recent months the actress has been at the forefront of conversations that help empower women and the power they possess.

With a picture of her sassy looking daughter, the actress took to Instagram and shared the meaning of “rebel queen”, which she believes her Ayaphiwa is a true testament of.

Like taking an extract from her book, Unbecoming To Becoming, Ayanda added that she talks in more details of what she means by that phrase “rebel queen” in chapter 14 of her book that she believes her daughter embodies.

“It talks to raising girl children in our era and the system put in place to suppress their power ... my daughter is one such Queen. Train them young to own their power responsibly.”