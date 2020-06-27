Ayanda Borotho on raising a 'rebel queen'
'My daughter is one such queen. Train them young to own their power responsibly’
Actress Ayanda Borotho has revealed how it's like being a mother to her daughter, Ayaphiwa Ngubane, who she's dubbed a “rebel queen”.
In recent months the actress has been at the forefront of conversations that help empower women and the power they possess.
With a picture of her sassy looking daughter, the actress took to Instagram and shared the meaning of “rebel queen”, which she believes her Ayaphiwa is a true testament of.
Like taking an extract from her book, Unbecoming To Becoming, Ayanda added that she talks in more details of what she means by that phrase “rebel queen” in chapter 14 of her book that she believes her daughter embodies.
“It talks to raising girl children in our era and the system put in place to suppress their power ... my daughter is one such Queen. Train them young to own their power responsibly.”
It's no secret that Ayanda and her daughter share a close bond and they emphasised that on her YouTube series called Conversations With Our Daughters.
In one of the episodes, Ayanda speaks about a patriarchy-driven world and women who disempower other women to empower themselves.
During her talk, Ayanda and Ayaphiwa touched on beauty standards and the notion that patriarchy thrives on the oppression of women.
“Patriarchy has actually divided women and thrives on our ignorance, identity and power as women. That's the biggest thing patriarchy has been able to do, which is to write a narrative for women. As a result, it excluded women from writing their own narrative that will allow them to own their own power.”