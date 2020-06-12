Exclusive Books is celebrating South African writers and their books in their own words
Homebru is one of Exclusive Books' biggest promotional campaigns for the year and this year highlights how the book seller stands behind SA authors.
The books are chosen across a wide range of genres – reflective of the current burgeoning publishing of local writing. Cookery, biography, fiction, current affairs, inspirational and children’s writing are all covered in the selection. There are more than 60 titles in the Homebru selection.
This year, the Homebru campaign is planned to run over five weeks, from June 22 to the end of July 2020.
Themed under the banner of 'Meet the Author in Their Own Words', Exclusive Books aims to make the authors the heroes of the campaign, with design work that complements the theme, and supportive events and promotions that celebrate the pens behind the text.
“Local writing and writers get substantial attention all year long – both in our stores and in all Exclusive Books campaigns. We make every effort to ensure that locally produced and written books feature prominently on general promotions and in-store book displays. But Homebru is our opportunity to focus solely on this central part of our range. And because authors are home-based, we really can make the most of ‘meeting them, in their own words',” says Batya Bricker GM Exclusive Books.
While all Exclusive Books real life book launches and events are postponed until further notice, the good news is that it's still hosting authors on webinars. All Fanatics members will receive news about events. Alternatively, you can follow Exclusives on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or visit the website.
One of the unique components for Homebru 2020 are live webinars on Zoom with selected authors. The following have been confirmed where the books will be available immediately through Uber Eats if the attending guest lives within 5km of one of the 24 Exclusive Books stores that are connected via the app:
- Stuff We Wish We Knew Before Getting Married (June 15: 6.30pm-7.30pm)
- Kitchen Queen (June 18: 6.00pm-6.30pm)
- Khamr: Makings of Waterslams (June 25: 6.00pm-7.00pm)
- The Murder of Ahmed Timol (June 30: 6.00pm-7.00pm)
- Afterland (July 2: 6.00pm-7.00pm)
- I have brown hair and curly skin (July 4: 6.00pm-7.00pm)
- Becoming Men (Date TBC)
The following podcasts are being recorded by Jonathan Ancer:
Episode 1: Current Affairs
- Moe Shaik - The ANC Spy Bible
- Alexander Strachan - 1 Recce: Behind Enemy Lines
Episode 2: Fiction
- Yvonne Maphosa - Grasping at Straws
- Gail Schimmel - Two Months
Episode 3: Fiction
- Irna van Zyl - Blood Stone / Bloedsteen
- Eva Mazza - Sex, Lies, Declassified
Episode 4: Biography
- Ayanda Mangubane Borotho - Unbecoming to Become
- Peter Desmarais - Not just a little prick
Episode 5 : Money/Current Affairs
- Mapalo Makhu - You’re Not Broke, You're Pre-Rich
- Bruce Whitfield - The Upside of Down
Episode 6: Cookery
- Sarah Graham - Super Natural
- Prim Reddy & Niranj Pather - Temptations
Episode 7: Children
- Karen Theunissen - I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
- Jaco Jacobs - Zack Attack!
Exclusive Books put in place three new channels to buy books and can now proudly announce all the ways you can order books:
- Exclusive Books powered by Uber Eats is the most exciting new way to purchase books. Food for the mind and soul! Simply order your book on the Uber-Eats platform – you will find us as one of the vendors along with your favourite restaurant. Order your book as you normally would for food, and get it delivered (still hot) within an hour. Exclusive to Exclusive Books, and available in all SA towns and cities, where there is an Exclusive Books, except Botswana, Namibia and Nelspruit.
- Phone-in is a brand-new option. Would you love to chat to a real bookseller, but not so keen to come in to the store? Simply phone your local Exclusive Books and complete your transaction over the phone. Your order will be delivered to your doorstep in 36 hours.
- Insta-shop if you are following us on social? Simply click through from the Exclusive Books Instagram account and make your purchase. Delivery to your doorstep in 36 hours.
The following traditional shopping experience remains in place:
- In-store is still the best place to browse and the Exclusive Books staff will take due care to ensure the safety of staff and customers in line with the government, WHO and the NICD instructions. All stores that are open will implement weekly deep cleaning, face masks for staff, in-store sanitisers and encourage social distancing.
- Online via the website www.exclusivebooks.co.za and delivery to your doorstep in 36 hours. (Free delivery for orders of R450 and up).
- Phone your favourite local store - we will deliver within a 20km radius of the store for orders of R450 and up.
Exclusive Books trading hours are:
Monday to Saturday: 9am-5pm;
Sunday: 9am-1pm.
Article issued by Helco Productions on behalf of Exclusive Books