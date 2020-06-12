Exclusive Books is celebrating South African writers and their books in their own words

Homebru is one of Exclusive Books' biggest promotional campaigns for the year and this year highlights how the book seller stands behind SA authors.

The books are chosen across a wide range of genres – reflective of the current burgeoning publishing of local writing. Cookery, biography, fiction, current affairs, inspirational and children’s writing are all covered in the selection. There are more than 60 titles in the Homebru selection.

This year, the Homebru campaign is planned to run over five weeks, from June 22 to the end of July 2020.

Themed under the banner of 'Meet the Author in Their Own Words', Exclusive Books aims to make the authors the heroes of the campaign, with design work that complements the theme, and supportive events and promotions that celebrate the pens behind the text.

“Local writing and writers get substantial attention all year long – both in our stores and in all Exclusive Books campaigns. We make every effort to ensure that locally produced and written books feature prominently on general promotions and in-store book displays. But Homebru is our opportunity to focus solely on this central part of our range. And because authors are home-based, we really can make the most of ‘meeting them, in their own words',” says Batya Bricker GM Exclusive Books.