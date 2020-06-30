IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans shocked by how heartless Brutus is as a father
There's no denying that The Queen's Brutus remains the most-loved TV uncle, but fans of the telenovela have come to realise that he's a horrible father as his relationship with Dingane goes down the drain.
It looked like Brutus and his son were beginning to form a real bond there for a minute or so, but since Shaka's resurrection the little progress they made has gone down the sewer.
The interactions this week alone has shown that Brutus has no desire to be a good father, at least not to anyone who isn't Shaka.
Not only has he been pushing Dingane and all his attempts to mend their relationship away, but said some pretty hurtful things with no intention to take them back.
Fans were quickly reminded of how Brutus treated his now dead on-screen son, Bheki, and how he seemed remorseful after Bheki was gone. They wondered why he wasn't seizing the opportunity to redeem himself as a father to Dingane.
Most were heartbroken at his epic fail at fatherhood, and while everyone loves malume Brutus, it is clear that nobody loves Baba Brutus.
Check out the reactions below:
I love Brutus but today Ke xap ka yena 💔💔💔#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7aBvsnyuCO— LeratoGraciousCircle (@Lerato_Gray) June 29, 2020
I am very happy Shaka came back but now his boring, he must let it go & move on. Fix his life & his marriage. Apologize to Mmabatho & bring her back with his children. We dnt want Dingaan & Kagiso to die. As for Brutus he must find a wife #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/tfI16a5cMi— Motshidisi Kajane (@MotshidisiKaja1) June 30, 2020
Brutus yena bana?????? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/O00OweiTb8— Lehlogonolo (@matelelela) June 29, 2020
I’ wouldn’t want Brutus as my father tjerr #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gTlAcEkLCj— Tumelo. (@TumeloM95823563) June 29, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi— Cynthia (@busisiwe76) June 29, 2020
Yiiii Brutus hhayiiibo your child needs you & you never raised him ,yet he’s here to bond with you but you say he must go bang himself 😭😭😭reality pic.twitter.com/7Su7v8tdxO
Brutus just said "wafa umuntu"#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ypDAXMbknn— Mongx (@Mongx16) June 29, 2020
I really wouldn't mind Brutus negotiating my lobola heyy🤣🤣🤣 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/DZBtOwMRLl— Sharon (@SharonMahlaela) June 29, 2020
Brutus didn’t show any remorse to his very own son Dingane 😢,& if Schumacher was in Thatho’s shoes he wouldn’t hesitate but boned both the mother & daughter 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#thequeenmzansi pic.twitter.com/UJ83pFA3IJ— ONLY THE BRAVE🇿🇦 (@SELEMELA_JK) June 29, 2020