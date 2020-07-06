'She was ill for so long but was a fighter'- Ma Lillian Dube & Mfundi Vundla remember Mary Twala

Lillian Dube has honoured Mary Twala, after the veteran actress' death on Saturday, saying her close friend had fought a good fight and is finally at peace.

Mary died on Saturday morning at Netcare Park Lane Hospital in Johannesburg. She was 80 years old.

The star had struggled with her health for several months and speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ma Lillian said she was relieved that her friend was no longer in pain.

“She had finished her race, she was tired now. I am glad she has now found relief.

“Her passing was not a shock to me, she had been sick for a very long time but was a fighter. She was filled with positivity, even though she was in pain, she wouldn't let it get to her. When Somizi threw her 79th birthday at Maslow, already she was really sick. She wouldn't give in though, she was very strong.”

Ma Lillian remembered the last time she saw Mary, in hospital several months ago.

“It was January and we laughed and talked and cried. Even though she was in hospital, she was joking. I called her again during lockdown and she told me she was well but missing Somizi.”

Lillian praised her friend's professionalism, saying she loved her craft with all her heart. Away from the screens, she would miss her compassion and kindness.

“She was so humble and loving. The thing that really impressed me was that she stood by Somizi, even when people were mocking him and talking about his sexuality. Some people would hide behind their religion but she stood by him. She loved her son, she loved all her children, and was so proud of all of them. She would defend them with everything she had.