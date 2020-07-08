TshisaLIVE

'The River' fans are here for Lindiwe blue-ticking Nomonde’s 'kidnapping'!

08 July 2020 - 10:00
Lindiwe (Sindi Dlathu) is turning out to be the evil stepmother to Nomonde (played by Linda Mtoba).
Image: Instagram/Sindi Dlathu

The River viewers have been waiting in anticipation for the moment when Lindiwe lifts the veil on Nomonde and Vero's antics, which included making the family believe Nomonde had been kidnapped.

Lindiwe's sixth sense alerted her from the get-go that Nomonde's return had ulterior motives written all over it. Nomonde is drowning in debt, so she and Vero came up with a plan to get her out of that situation. The only problem is they underestimated Lindiwe's intelligence.

It didn't take Lindiwe long to realise the game Nomonde was playing but her hubby Zweli, on the other hand, is convinced that Nomonde will die if they don't pay the R6m ransom the kidnappers have demanded in exchange for Nomonde's life.

Meanwhile, fans had no choice but to stan a queen who won't allow herself to be played. They found themselves stanning even harder when Lindiwe told Zweli to his face that she was tired of pretending she cares enough about Nomonde to part with such a large amount of money.

The River fans live for Lindiwe's “IDGAF” moments and they can't wait till she finds Vero and Nomonde and deals with them for taking her family for a ride.

Check out their reactions below.

