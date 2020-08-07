TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee trolls Twitter amid romance rumours: 'Like God, who are we judging today?'

The DJ wanted to prove just how monstrous SA Twitter has become...

07 August 2020 - 10:00
DJ Black Coffee took a jab at Twitter trolls.
DJ Black Coffee took a jab at Twitter trolls.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee took a jab at SA Twitter after he recently landed on the trends list because of assumptions made about his love life.

The DJ, who is living his best life in Europe, was the talk of social media this week when tweeps claimed he was dating UK reality star Alexandra Cane. This after the star tagged him in a post, saying: “Ready for a caffeine overdose.”

On Friday morning, the DJ took to Twitter to ask them what was on the agenda for the day, sarcastically implying that peeps on the platform have nothing to do with their time.

“Let's play Twitter, who's trending today, who's falling, who are we trolling, who's marriage are we having opinions on, who's trash who's not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who's not perfect. Let's all laugh at him.”

Black Coffee responded to one tweep who said the DJ was taking Twitter way too seriously, and users should be allowed to have a laugh at other people's expense whenever they feel like it.

Those who could read between the lines and past the sarcasm responded to Coffee's tweets by saying how inhumane the cyberspace had become.

They added their own takes on what Black Coffee was actually saying.

“It's probably one of the most abusive platforms. Insecurities everywhere. Why I'm not a great fan of Twitter. DJ Black Coffee, it's the sad state of mind of the people,” one tweep commented.

Black Twitter is the opposite of what we need to build a progressive society. Imagine the energy if we use this platform to share opportunities, retweet black owned businesses etc. Vuka darki there's no price in pulling down your own #BlackLivesMatter,” said another.

READ MORE

Black Coffee wants fans to focus on more important things amid romance rumours

Black Coffee took to Twitter to try bring attention to more weighty matters.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Black Coffee hits back at claims his Yawa pop-up shop is selling fakes

The store sells exclusive labels, including Off White, Marcelo Burlon, Palm Angels and Heron Preston
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Black Coffee starts movement to get the Samas to recognise Master KG

... And Mzansi agrees: It’s not too late!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee has the streets shaking with international show

"Bra God yaz we are also your kids? We miss groove."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee 'cut deep' after woman he's paying varsity fees for called him a ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Master KG says no foul play in removal of 'Jerusalema' on YouTube TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X