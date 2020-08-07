Black Coffee trolls Twitter amid romance rumours: 'Like God, who are we judging today?'
The DJ wanted to prove just how monstrous SA Twitter has become...
DJ Black Coffee took a jab at SA Twitter after he recently landed on the trends list because of assumptions made about his love life.
The DJ, who is living his best life in Europe, was the talk of social media this week when tweeps claimed he was dating UK reality star Alexandra Cane. This after the star tagged him in a post, saying: “Ready for a caffeine overdose.”
On Friday morning, the DJ took to Twitter to ask them what was on the agenda for the day, sarcastically implying that peeps on the platform have nothing to do with their time.
“Let's play Twitter, who's trending today, who's falling, who are we trolling, who's marriage are we having opinions on, who's trash who's not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who's not perfect. Let's all laugh at him.”
Masimhlekeni😏
Black Coffee responded to one tweep who said the DJ was taking Twitter way too seriously, and users should be allowed to have a laugh at other people's expense whenever they feel like it.
Laugh at what exactly?looking at your account,would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino?— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 7, 2020
Those who could read between the lines and past the sarcasm responded to Coffee's tweets by saying how inhumane the cyberspace had become.
They added their own takes on what Black Coffee was actually saying.
“It's probably one of the most abusive platforms. Insecurities everywhere. Why I'm not a great fan of Twitter. DJ Black Coffee, it's the sad state of mind of the people,” one tweep commented.
“Black Twitter is the opposite of what we need to build a progressive society. Imagine the energy if we use this platform to share opportunities, retweet black owned businesses etc. Vuka darki there's no price in pulling down your own #BlackLivesMatter,” said another.