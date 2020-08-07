Black Coffee trolls Twitter amid romance rumours: 'Like God, who are we judging today?'

DJ Black Coffee took a jab at SA Twitter after he recently landed on the trends list because of assumptions made about his love life.

The DJ, who is living his best life in Europe, was the talk of social media this week when tweeps claimed he was dating UK reality star Alexandra Cane. This after the star tagged him in a post, saying: “Ready for a caffeine overdose.”

On Friday morning, the DJ took to Twitter to ask them what was on the agenda for the day, sarcastically implying that peeps on the platform have nothing to do with their time.

“Let's play Twitter, who's trending today, who's falling, who are we trolling, who's marriage are we having opinions on, who's trash who's not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, who's relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who's not perfect. Let's all laugh at him.”