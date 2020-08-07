TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA loses his mind over winning Music Video Of The Year at the Samas

The Megacy proved they have his back, and his excitement was super loud!

07 August 2020 - 11:00
AKA was ecstatic to win the Music Video Of The Year award at #Sama26.
Image: Blaq Smith / AKA Instagram

After working hard to mobilise and create voting campaigns, the Megacy's efforts paid off on Thursday night when rapper AKA walked away with the award for Music Video of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas).

It was a big night for the rapper as he emerged as a fan favourite for his song Jika, featuring Yanga Chief. AKA's win was a highlight of the fourth installment of the Samas with the theme #ForThaCraft.

AKA took to social media to share his joy with  fans who came through for him.

Just listen to the excitement in his voice.

Fans of the Samas  felt that they finally came through when they gave the Best Produced Album award to MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small for the much-loved Scorpion Kings.

Another big win on the night was new talent Ami Faku, who took the coveted Female Artist of the Year award for her debut album Imali. The award was presented by the accomplished composer/vocalist and previous Sama winner Zonke Dikana.

Ami shared that she was still in disbelief.

The Samas announced last month that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony would be completely virtual. It will run over five days between August 3 and 7 at 9.30pm. The grand finale will air on Friday in a 45-minute special.

Fans can watch the ceremony on streaming service My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Here's a full list of winners from the fourth night of the awards:

Best Live Audio Visual Recording:

Glory in His Presence by Benjamin Dube

Best Engineered Album:

Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi by Peter Auret

Best Classical Album:

Andaluza - Music of Spain III by James Grace

Female Artist of the Year: 

Ami Faku for Imali

Best Produced Album:

MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small for Scorpion Kings

Best Produced Music Video:

Fetch Your Life by Ofentse Mwase

Music Video Of The Year:

Jika by AKA featuring Yanga Chief 

Lifetime Achievement Award

Benjamin Dube.





