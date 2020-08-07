WATCH | AKA loses his mind over winning Music Video Of The Year at the Samas

After working hard to mobilise and create voting campaigns, the Megacy's efforts paid off on Thursday night when rapper AKA walked away with the award for Music Video of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas).

It was a big night for the rapper as he emerged as a fan favourite for his song Jika, featuring Yanga Chief. AKA's win was a highlight of the fourth installment of the Samas with the theme #ForThaCraft.

AKA took to social media to share his joy with fans who came through for him.

Just listen to the excitement in his voice.