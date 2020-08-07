WATCH | AKA loses his mind over winning Music Video Of The Year at the Samas
The Megacy proved they have his back, and his excitement was super loud!
After working hard to mobilise and create voting campaigns, the Megacy's efforts paid off on Thursday night when rapper AKA walked away with the award for Music Video of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas).
It was a big night for the rapper as he emerged as a fan favourite for his song Jika, featuring Yanga Chief. AKA's win was a highlight of the fourth installment of the Samas with the theme #ForThaCraft.
AKA took to social media to share his joy with fans who came through for him.
Just listen to the excitement in his voice.
Fans of the Samas felt that they finally came through when they gave the Best Produced Album award to MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small for the much-loved Scorpion Kings.
Another big win on the night was new talent Ami Faku, who took the coveted Female Artist of the Year award for her debut album Imali. The award was presented by the accomplished composer/vocalist and previous Sama winner Zonke Dikana.
Ami shared that she was still in disbelief.
Thank you @TheSAMAs, this is unbelievable ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/N23rRKN4ID— Ami Faku (@Ami_Faku) August 6, 2020
The Samas announced last month that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony would be completely virtual. It will run over five days between August 3 and 7 at 9.30pm. The grand finale will air on Friday in a 45-minute special.
Fans can watch the ceremony on streaming service My Muze by Vodacom and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
Here's a full list of winners from the fourth night of the awards:
Best Live Audio Visual Recording:
Glory in His Presence by Benjamin Dube
Best Engineered Album:
Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi by Peter Auret
Best Classical Album:
Andaluza - Music of Spain III by James Grace
Female Artist of the Year:
Ami Faku for Imali
Best Produced Album:
MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small for Scorpion Kings
Best Produced Music Video:
Fetch Your Life by Ofentse Mwase
Music Video Of The Year:
Jika by AKA featuring Yanga Chief
Lifetime Achievement Award
Benjamin Dube.