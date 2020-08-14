DJ Maphorisa says he isn’t feeling the Covid-19 pinch: 'I have gang of bags for days'
South African artists may be going through the most at the moment, but not DJ Maphorisa.
It has been five months of no income from gigs for SA artists and even though they have all said something to the effect of needing the president to open “outside”, it seems Maphorisa was just saying that for the sake of his fellow artists.
You see, the star is still living his best life, waltzing Sandton's Diamond Walk to do some leisure shopping.
Some followers called him out on it, claiming that celebs were calling for the industry to reopen but then flexing on their fans.
Phori explained that he joins the call for lockdown to be lifted because he's a team player and is not selfish. However, people should never think that it is because he's “broke”.
“I am sorted with racks. I have gang of bags for days. I was saying the whole country is suffering, nna I have a plan. I think for other people, get it? I am not selfish. If I want to, I can go to (Diamond Walk) every day,” the DJ flexed.
I am sorted with racks i have gang of bags for days, i was saying the whole country is suffering nna i have a plan. i think for other people get it 😊I am not selfish— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) August 13, 2020
If i want to i can go to 💎🚶 everyday😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3zGRvHnM4j