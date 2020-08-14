DJ Maphorisa says he isn’t feeling the Covid-19 pinch: 'I have gang of bags for days'

South African artists may be going through the most at the moment, but not DJ Maphorisa.

It has been five months of no income from gigs for SA artists and even though they have all said something to the effect of needing the president to open “outside”, it seems Maphorisa was just saying that for the sake of his fellow artists.

You see, the star is still living his best life, waltzing Sandton's Diamond Walk to do some leisure shopping.