OPINION | Don't be a grinch, Simz Ngema & other widows deserve joy as well

I was minding my own business yesterday when a snap of a pregnant Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema in front of a bright yellow background popped up, and the amount of happiness it gave me was personal.

I took to my WhatsApp to share the news and say how happy I was for Simz and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani. I found that most of the people in my contacts were doing the same. I had a young sigh of relief because I was feeling a bit odd at how personal Simz' joy was to me, and it made me feel better to know I wasn't alone.

In August 2017 Simz became a young widow after her husband, Dumi Masilela, was shot and killed in a botched hijacking.

We all watched Simz go through an unimaginable amount of pain caused by a tragedy so sudden and so brutal that the thought of healing and being restored seemed far-fetched.

I, for one, struggled to get her soft but agonising weeping out of my head after the funeral. That and the image of her, dressed in white, holding on to her father's arm for dear life when she had to throw soil into Dumi's grave.

We watched her break.

After that, we watched her grieve and go through a number of painful firsts.

First birthday without him, first anniversary, and all the other moments she didn't have the strength to share.