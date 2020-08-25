Lasizwe stands by his opinion that education on homosexuality should start as young as 7 years
Reality TV star Lasizwe landed on the trends list after sharing that he believes kids as young as age seven should be educated about homosexuality and the dynamics of same sex love.
Lasizwe was immediately dragged by tweeps who didn't agree with his opinion, most of them resorting to throwing homosexual slurs and insults at him.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lasizwe explained that he wasn't going to backtrack from what he said just because of the backlash, because if people were educated enough on homosexuality they would understand exactly what he means by his tweet.
“Kids are taught, already from a young age about heterosexual love and relationships ... that a man is supposed to love a woman and vice versa. So I believe that kids also need to be taught about homosexual love from that age too. Kids these days grasp things so fast and so they should be taught about this as well.
“I think people are opposed to the idea because they themselves are not as educated or informed about same sex love and the LGBTQI+ community themselves,” Lasizwe said.
I believe we need to start educating kids from the ages of 7 about homosexuality and make them understand about same sex love.— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 23, 2020
Lasizwe also said he understood that part of the reason he trended is because he's the one who shared the opinion, stating that he believed if it had been said by another celeb, people probably would have reacted differently.
The vlogger reasons that SA and Africa still has a long way to go in truly understanding homosexuality and that perhaps that is part of the reason anything he says that is queer-centred catches fire on social media.
“Look, we do not want to raise confused kids. We need to do better by our children, we won't have homophobic people because the next generation will know better.”
Why are we refusing to teach our children about homosexuality and same sex love? I feel like it’s important for kids to understand that It’s okay for dad, uncle or brother to date or even marry the same gender without being judged or crucified for being themselves!— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 24, 2020
This is exactly what I am talking, educate your children about homosexuality and same sex love... by educating them you are not encouraging them to be homosexuals but making them understand that dad/uncle dates men or mom/aunt dates women. PERIODT! pic.twitter.com/vr12wjBeKU— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 24, 2020
There many other celebs such as Lumko Johnson and Olwee who came out in support of Lasizwe's opinion.
Both agreed that having their young friends being educated about the LGBTQI+ community would have made their lives a tad easier to navigate.
Read their thoughts below.
What about the kid who identifies with mom’s queer friend? Lasizwe’s point is that parents owe it to their kids, in conversations about identity and the identity of others, not to leave out same-sex loving individuals. But ke, ningama qaba abanye benu🤷🏽♂️— 🎬🎥📱📻🎭❤️ (@LumkoJohnson) August 24, 2020
Puberty would’ve been easier had homosexuality not been a taboo subject. Imagine only talking about the things you could speak of about the opposite sex in your teens only in your 20s.— Ms Party 🏳️🌈 (@Olwee) August 24, 2020