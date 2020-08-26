TshisaLIVE

Mihlali loses her cool in hectic 'sl*t- shaming' rant: 'You're not gonna police my behaviour'

26 August 2020 - 09:33
Mihlali was not impressed by comments made by men who insulted her.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

YouTube and social media sensation Mihlali Ndamase was fuming after a man responded to one of her videos to label her a “b***h"  for dating casually.

Mihlali, who is notorious for keeping it real even when it lands her on the Twitter trends list, was infuriated when an unnamed man jumped onto the comments section to hurl the insult at her and implied that she's a "s**t". 

Sis was so angry that she took to Instagram Stories to slam the man and deliver him right back to his lane.

“If you don't agree with my views then you don't have to f***en watch my content, first and foremost. Secondly, what you not gonna do is come into my mentions and call me 's**t'. That statement had nothing to do with sexual relations number one and even if I was 's**t' what the f**k does it have to do with you?” a fuming Mihlali asked.

She went on to slam all men who think they have an opinion on women's bodies.

“Men need to stop thinking they have a f**king opinion on women's bodies and what women do and their decisions. It has nothing to do with you, you are not going to come and police my behaviour, my decisions, my choices in 2020. This is not your mother's house!” she said.

Catch Mihlali's stinging response below.

CAUTION, IT DOES CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE.

Most women, and a few men, agreed and were glad Mihlali put the unnamed man in his place.

Some, including reality show star Lasizwe, expressed their disappointment about how men still think they can dictate how women should act or what they should do with their bodies.

My gender really needs to stop thinking they can do as they please to women! It’s so f**ked up that some men still think it’s okay to call woman 'is*****' just because she’s mingling exactly like you but you can get away with it because you’re a man! It’s 2020 not 19 voe**ek! Grow up!” Lasizwe said in support of Mihlali.

Check out some of the other reactions below.

