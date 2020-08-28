Cassper’s album tracklist has got Mzansi hyped, especially that Anthony Hamilton feature

After being a major tease for weeks, rapper Cassper Nyovest finally dropped his latest album's tracklist, and Tsibipians are going crazy.

The excitement from Cassper's fans can be felt all over the social media streets after the rapper revealed that his upcoming album Any Minute Now has 21 songs and some pretty impressive features.

Cassper went all out for this album with features and collaborations from the likes of the legendary Zola 7, Bas, HHP and Charlene hitmaker Anthony Hamilton.

Cassper's collab with Anthony seems to have Cassper's fans excited the most and one stan just had to make sure that it was the Anthony that is featured.

Cassper was only too happy to confirm.

“Yes sir. The one and only Anthony Hamilton. All the way from North Carolina! Blessed us with amazing vocals on the album. The record is titled Egyptian Cotton.”

The rapper also made it clear that all features on his album came from personal relationships.

“All the features on this album come from personal relationships. Def Jam didn't put together no features for me. Maybe they will in the future and I would love to see that but please don't dilute my hard work on this album. Thank you!”