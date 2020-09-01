Makhadzi on her hectic past, being exploited and singing at taxi ranks

Hard-core fans of Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi know that even though she only burst onto the mainstream music scene recently, she's made hard at work for years.

Makhadzi's career started at the tender age of 12, when she was already running away from home to dance at promo shows. From then she started singing wedding songs and eventually dabbled in other genres - until she landed on what is called "Limpopo house" and hit the big time with her catchy tune Matorokisi.

In a candid interview with YouTuber MacG, Makhadzi opened up about how she was exploited because she had no knowledge of the industry and even sexually assaulted by people who took advantage of her.

“It is only now that I have learnt a few things, now that I have a brand and I am on social media and stuff [that I have found success]. But I have also come to believe that it was all a matter of timing. Perhaps at that time [when radio wasn't playing my music], maybe it wasn't my time,” she said.