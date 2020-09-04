'Reform is a myth'- Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is gatvol of load-shedding
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has joined thousands of South Africans who have taken to social media to share their frustration and the inconvenience of load-shedding.
Samkelo took to Twitter to vent about planned load-shedding in her area for the next two weeks.
“Yoh! Just checked my area's load-shedding schedule. How are we load-shedding every day for the next two weeks?," she asked.
She was super-frustrated and questioned where her tax money was going.
“I’ll take any job to just move me to New Zealand because where the f**k is my tax actually going? Every state-owned company is the pits and reform is a myth,” she tweeted.
It was increasingly difficult for most South Africans to take on load-shedding with grace amid the cold weather.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana and sports presenter Robert Marawa were also among those who were also over load-shedding.
