TshisaLIVE

'Reform is a myth'- Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is gatvol of load-shedding

04 September 2020 - 12:00
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is frustrated by scheduled power cuts.
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is frustrated by scheduled power cuts.
Image: Instagram/Samkelo Ndlovu

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has joined thousands of South Africans who have taken to social media to share their frustration and the inconvenience of load-shedding.

Samkelo took to Twitter to vent about planned load-shedding in her area for the next two weeks.

Yoh! Just checked my area's load-shedding schedule. How are we load-shedding every day for the next two weeks?," she asked.

She was super-frustrated and questioned where her tax money was going.

“I’ll take any job to just move me to New Zealand because where the f**k is my tax actually going? Every state-owned company is the pits and reform is a myth,” she tweeted.

LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula

It was increasingly difficult for most South Africans to take on load-shedding with grace  amid the cold weather.

Actress Zenande Mfenyana and sports presenter Robert Marawa were also among those who were also over load-shedding.

Samkelo Ndlovu on her Rhythm City exit: I tried to leave a year ago

TV actress Samkelo Ndlovu is bidding farewell to her character Lerato on Rhythm City.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well

Samkelo opened up about being single, working on music and motherhood
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Samkelo Ndlovu slams 'tribalists', says she won't explain her origins to anyone

Stop tribalism. Do better people...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Samkelo Ndlovu’s little one is the cutest

Samkelo's little one is getting so big!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Going in'- Janet Jackson gushes over 'Jerusalema' TshisaLIVE
  2. Rami Chuene and Cassper defend Master KG: 'Hating on him won’t help' TshisaLIVE
  3. Rasta catches heat for 'Chadwick Boseman portrait' moemish TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I am coloured, I am proud!' Eldorado schoolgirl delivers powerful poem at ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X