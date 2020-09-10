'Summer is coming!' - DJ Zinhle launches sunglass range
After dominating the charts and launching several business ventures, DJ Zinhle has decided to dip her toes into the sunglasses industry.
The musician and businesswoman is one of the busiest celebs in Mzansi, and took to social media this week to announce her latest venture: an Era by DJ Zinhle Sunglass range.
The range is set to officially launch this summer, with muso Nomuzi Mabena as its first ambassador.
Fans were given a sneak peek of the sunglasses Zinhle will be selling, a purple-rimmed cat eye design.
Her bestie and business partner Brandon Reynolds summed up the mood when he wrote: “Era on the wrist and eyes? What next? Congratulations baby.”
Zinhle has been working on the range for a while now and a few weeks ago teased another design she has been working on.
The gold rimmed and accented glasses were posted by Zinhle on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption “Summer is coming”.
I am totally wowed by this design. It's only now I am noticing that the camouflage are in an imprint of African map? DJ Zinhle is one incredible mind. WOW!— #AirB&B #EraSunniesComingSoon 🎶📒🎼📺📚🎧⌚🕶🍻🛋️ (@T_Carmen22) August 25, 2020
This glasses are going to blow; international level. May the idea not be stolen. This is your OWN CREATION pic.twitter.com/CPMCIrCosK
It comes just months after Zinhle and her daughter Kairo launched a face mask range in partnership with Jireh Wellness.
The “stereoscopic UV-proof masks” were advertised to “prevent pollens, dust and smog”, and sold out in hours.
“I would like to thank you all for your support. Our masks are sold out. We’re working hard to make sure we meet the demand, and the masks will be restocked on Wednesday,” Zinhle announced on Instagram.