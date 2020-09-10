'Summer is coming!' - DJ Zinhle launches sunglass range

After dominating the charts and launching several business ventures, DJ Zinhle has decided to dip her toes into the sunglasses industry.

The musician and businesswoman is one of the busiest celebs in Mzansi, and took to social media this week to announce her latest venture: an Era by DJ Zinhle Sunglass range.

The range is set to officially launch this summer, with muso Nomuzi Mabena as its first ambassador.

Fans were given a sneak peek of the sunglasses Zinhle will be selling, a purple-rimmed cat eye design.