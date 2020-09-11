Cassper Nyovest’s #AMN is finally out, and here’s the verdict from Twitter

Now that the album is out and peeps can make their own judgments, it looks like the majority agree it wasn't all hype. Not only is the album trending at the top on the SA Twitter trends list, a few of the songs are also on there, making Cassper totally dominate the TL.

His song with US star Anthony Hamilton seems to have lived up to the hype, and both the song and the artist also made it to the trends list. Zola's presence on the album was also a major talking point as Mzansi was reminded of his star power.

Obvs, there had to be beef talk or this wouldn't be a hip-hop album. There are some lyrics that are taste beefy for listeners, and it remains to be seen if there will be any response to those certain lines.

Like that jab Cass took at Scoop Makhathini - it may ignite another Popcast moment.

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter.