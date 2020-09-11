Cassper Nyovest’s #AMN is finally out, and here’s the verdict from Twitter
It looks like one whopping YASSS from his fans!
Cassper Nyovest's highly-anticipated album Any Minute Now dropped on Friday and seems to be a hit with fans.
The rapper said he would be dropping his fifth studio album when he announced he was going to be a first time daddy to a baby boy in June. Since then he's been dedicated to reminding Mzansi that #AMN will be his best work to date.
And finally...
"Here it is! My 5th offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN . Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby," he said.
Here it is!!!! My 5th offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN . Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby: https://t.co/roIjILtgdo— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 10, 2020
Now that the album is out and peeps can make their own judgments, it looks like the majority agree it wasn't all hype. Not only is the album trending at the top on the SA Twitter trends list, a few of the songs are also on there, making Cassper totally dominate the TL.
His song with US star Anthony Hamilton seems to have lived up to the hype, and both the song and the artist also made it to the trends list. Zola's presence on the album was also a major talking point as Mzansi was reminded of his star power.
Obvs, there had to be beef talk or this wouldn't be a hip-hop album. There are some lyrics that are taste beefy for listeners, and it remains to be seen if there will be any response to those certain lines.
Like that jab Cass took at Scoop Makhathini - it may ignite another Popcast moment.
Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter.
When we talk about pure SA hip hip we talk about what Cassper Nyovest just dropped nou!! !! What a fire album people🔥🔥🔥🙆♂️🙆♂️ @casspernyovest u are G.A.O.T 🐐 as for 'Ses'fikile' is a hit for me🔥🔥🦁😭 #casspernyovest #AMN #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/GWRnjfct4L— I'm Thapelo💙🇿🇦🌻🖤 (@AfricanHairCli1) September 10, 2020
#AnyMinuteNow I'm not a fan of Casper but he went all out on this album 🙏🙏🙏especially To whom it may concern 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/By9kh8WJa5— Tumelo (@princessLopie) September 11, 2020
That line about Scoop??? #thoughts #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/vhfPgfnggJ— KK🇿🇦 (@KeketsoMolaoa) September 10, 2020
What this man did on Hlengiwe cannot be didn’t 🤞🏾💯 #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/gV61JV3Mon— Malome Style mazinyo🇿🇦🦷 (@_goldtrash) September 11, 2020
“I feed my family and I use my gift, and what do you buy with that f*cken Matric? Are you for real?” #AnyMinuteNow #Fakaza pic.twitter.com/grWI8IgMPl— ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) September 10, 2020
"Now I'm forced to smile with niggas like Scoop who don't love me like they say that they do I can see it on the way they move" #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/FDqOYs9gOn— Khotso Dintoe (@kxng_tso) September 10, 2020
The production on these album— CooLTeezy:) (@Teezyjay3) September 11, 2020
The joint with langa mavuso 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/60eMzFSyl8
No amount of hate and trash talking will stop @casspernyovest greatness. You can ridicule his craft,call him names and fakaza the album all you want,But God will see him through and we the real fans will support him like we’ve been doing all ths years. #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/LXrZoClHQo— Lesilo SA🇿🇦 (@Lesilo_) September 10, 2020
The features alone: Zola 7, Langa Mavuso, Samthing Soweto, Anthony Hamilton, Pro Kid , HHP...etc #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/EwAKvzDhqt— Gwebindlala (@lwaazi) September 11, 2020
Zola really hit the right places with “Hlengiwe” #casspernyovest #AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/ZGwleTWsU8— itskindaReal! (@Vokzman) September 10, 2020