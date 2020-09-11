TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest’s #AMN is finally out, and here’s the verdict from Twitter

It looks like one whopping YASSS from his fans!

11 September 2020 - 10:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's latest album has dropped.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

Cassper Nyovest's highly-anticipated album Any Minute Now dropped on Friday and seems to be a hit with fans. 

The rapper said he would be dropping his fifth studio album when he announced he was going to be a first time daddy to a baby boy in June. Since then he's been dedicated to reminding Mzansi that #AMN will be his best work to date.

And finally...

"Here it is! My 5th offering #AnyMinuteNow #AMN . Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my baby," he said.

Now that the album is out and peeps can make their own judgments, it looks like the majority agree it wasn't all hype. Not only is the album trending at the top on the SA Twitter trends list, a few  of the songs are also on there, making Cassper totally dominate the TL.

His song with US star Anthony Hamilton seems to have lived up to the hype, and both the song and the artist also made it to the trends list. Zola's presence on the album was also a major talking point as Mzansi was reminded of his star power.

Obvs, there had to be beef talk or this wouldn't be a hip-hop album. There are some lyrics that are taste beefy for listeners, and it remains to be seen if there will be any response to those certain lines.

Like that jab Cass took at Scoop Makhathini - it may ignite another Popcast moment.

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter. 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
