A groom named Mandela & a 9-year engagement left #YPTMM fans shook!
LOL, fans joked that Mandela was taking the 'long walk' to marriage...
Another heated episode of You Promised To Marry Me left viewers shook and amazed by how a show can be so bad and yet so addictively good.
This was all thanks to Mandela (not the late political stalwart) as he tried to cry his way out of marrying a “sick and tired” Nandipha who sourced the services of Jub Jub and his crew to “finally” force Mandela to say “I do”.
Nandipha explained that she had been waiting to say “I do” for a whole nine years and that things got so bad in the nine years of waiting that she had to pawn the engagement ring just so she could put food on the table.
When Jub Jub and his crew rocked up at Mandela's home, with Nandipha in a white wedding dress, flowers in hand ready to get married by fire or by force, Mandela had nowhere to run.
Things quickly got chaotic when the families of the long-time lovers started getting into it by exchanging hectic, loud, spicy words. Jub Jub also almost caught some hands when Mandela just couldn't figure out why Jub Jub was in his house.
It was a full on film!
A woman pawned her engagement ring to feed her kids and her boyfriend has not forgiven her for that. #YouPromisedToMarryMe— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) September 19, 2020
The groom's name is Mandela? Ndakbetha 27 years. 9 year engagement is nothing. #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/jnKlIwTYC4— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) September 20, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe it's been 9 years Mandela this is definitely long walk to freedom. It's a film bethuna. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3XEIOEf973— Mmakganya 🌟 (@Gie_Bluck) September 20, 2020
Madiba in heaven looking at this Mandela like 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/OkIzqkKCbL— #PutSouthAfricaFirst (@InkosiYamaqaba) September 20, 2020
Meet Mandela the 2nd, The First Mandela to refuse marriage after 9 Years of Engagement in 1944— Kealeboga Mothobi (@_KealebogaMO) September 20, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe 9 years is nothing to Mandela 😂😂😂😂😂. Nandpha will have to wait for 27 years before Mandela marry her. pic.twitter.com/UONuKJgLkC— Livhuwani Tshiwalule (@ttshiwlp) September 20, 2020
Y'all listen to Mandela kwi background .....— Sinethemba Nicolas (@matina_the1st) September 20, 2020
Take it easy mama...yoh!! Its a long walk to engagement 😂🤣#mandela #YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/VR3L1okTs1— Lion des' Judas(Tau) (@mabonelton) September 20, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— Dorian Gray (@Sabelo_wherever) September 20, 2020
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— SgadlaSeNsizwa lll (@SgadlaSeNsizwa) September 20, 2020
Mandela is funny "soze angandifuni"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hnxN5Mlb6G
#YouPromisedToMarryMe— ReituJay (@ReiZzyJAy) September 20, 2020
When Mandela said to Jub Jub .."You cant solve your own problems but you're here"
All tweeps could do was think about how Madiba must be feeling wherever he is as he looked down on the drama his namesake has brought down on himself.
They went all out with the Mandela jokes, with everything from “long walk to marriage” to “nine years is nothing, Mandela will make you wait for 27 years”.
This episode went from "You Promised To Marry Me" to "Uyajola9/9" to "Sikhipha ama files" very quick🤣🤣🤣#YouPromisedToMarryMe pic.twitter.com/MInVn9rysc— iThole (@QinisoTMaguban1) September 20, 2020