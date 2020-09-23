News Cafe to investigate allegations 'packed' Nomcebo Zikode gig broke Covid-19 rules

Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode's recent show at a News Cafe in Limpopo has sparked controversy and an investigation by the company after claims it broke Covid-19 lockdown rules and put lives at risk.

In a video recently posted by Nomcebo on Twitter, the star could be seen performing in the crowded venue.

At one point Nomcebo could be seen leading a sing along, encouraging audience members to sing into her microphone. She was flanked by dancers who pressed up against her while she was performing.

The crowd of excited fans could be seen huddled together with no social distancing and no wearing of masks.

“Thanks a lot Thavhani Mall News Cafe, Thohoyandou, Venda,” she wrote in the caption.

Nomcebo later deleted the video, but it was uploaded onto YouTube by a fan.