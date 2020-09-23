TshisaLIVE

News Cafe to investigate allegations 'packed' Nomcebo Zikode gig broke Covid-19 rules

'Jerusalema' hitmaker's show comes under fire

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
23 September 2020 - 12:25
Nomcebo recently performed in a packed venue in Limpopo.
Nomcebo recently performed in a packed venue in Limpopo.
Image: Nomcebo's Twitter

Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode's recent show at a News Cafe in Limpopo has sparked controversy and an investigation by the company after claims it broke Covid-19 lockdown rules and put lives at risk.

In a video recently posted by Nomcebo on Twitter, the star could be seen performing in the crowded venue.

At one point Nomcebo could be seen leading a sing along, encouraging audience members to sing into her microphone. She was flanked by dancers who pressed up against her while she was performing.

The crowd of excited fans could be seen huddled together with no social distancing and no wearing of masks. 

“Thanks a lot Thavhani Mall News Cafe, Thohoyandou, Venda,” she wrote in the caption.

Nomcebo later deleted the video, but it was uploaded onto YouTube by a fan.

When approached for comment, Nomcebo's team said it was the venue's responsibility to ensure adequate health and safety protocols were kept.

“If we are called for a performance, whenever, wherever, it is the owner or management of the venue who are supposed to ensure requirements for Covid-19. As a performer, Nomcebo does not have the power to do all those things. Where were the police if the venue was overcrowded? I don't like that people are saying she participated in it. She is a performer,” Bongani Dube said.

He could not comment on whether Nomcebo raised objections when she saw the size of the crowd.

“It was at night. We did one song. We did our show and we left. We did not stay there,” he said.

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the management of the venue were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article, but News Cafe brand manager Varina Singh said the company had launched an investigation into the matter.

“We have been made aware of the concerns regarding an event hosted at News Cafe Thohoyandou over the weekend, and as the franchisor we have launched an investigation.

“As a brand we take non-compliance very seriously, especially since we have taken the necessary steps to minimise Covid-19 risks and exposure at all our stores with strict adherence. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the required action will be taken”.

Zahara accused of breaking lockdown rules with 'social gathering' at her house

The star claims she had relatives over before she left for a funeral in the Eastern Cape.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mihlali Ndamase mum on 'violating' lockdown regulations for tattoo

Mihlali Ndamase declined to respond to questions sent by TimesLIVE after she received backlash for 'breaking' lockdown regulations
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Kelly Khumalo slams irresponsible alcohol drinkers violating lockdown rules: Sibadala!

"What's so hard about getting drunk in your house?" Kelly said.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Babalwa slammed for 'partying' under lockdown

It all started when snaps and videos of Barbz seemingly at a party went viral on social media
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi pokes holes in Somizi's response to 'show theft' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. A groom named Mandela & a 9-year engagement left #YPTMM fans shook! TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper wants AKA boxing match to take place at The Dome, so his rival can ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X