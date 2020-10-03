Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans
'People act different when freebies are involved, look at how y'all are making suggestions yet you wanted him cancelled'
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has yet again left fans dazed and confused after he announced a competition for his TV talk show, Dinner At Somizi's, which led him to be criticised for “moving on too soon” from the drama surrounding the show.
The Idols SA judge rattled tweeps' feathers after he posted a competition with “cool prizes” to be won only if fans tweeted who they'd like to see as a guest on his talk show.
Hey fam....to all my #dinneratsomizis fans I have some gr8 news 4u...I'm helping @DStv giveaway some cool prizes .All u need to do is tweet who u wud like to see as a guest on my show #dinneratsomizis and include #tooeasy to stand a chance to win. I'll announce winners on Sunday— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 30, 2020
While the winner is set to be announced on Sunday, Somizi's announcement landed on the trend's list earlier this week, generating mixed emotions from social media users.
While some users were excited to tweet who they'd like to see SomG63 interview, others felt it was unfair that the media personality was causally moving right along, after the 'show theft' claims that were posed against him last month.
Somizi made headlines in September after an e-mail seemingly sent by creative producer Hastings Moeng to Somizi in 2014 went viral on Twitter.
The e-mail detailed a concept for a cooking show with Somizi that mirrors the current one on 1Magic.
Although Somizi slammed the accusations on social media, claiming nobody owned the rights to use his name.
During an Instagram Live, Somizi addressed the claims, bringing in several people, including actress Pearl Thusi to talk about the matter.
He explained to Pearl that Hastings apparently approached him verbally in 2013 about a cooking show, but he declined at the time.
The media personality explained it was only later that he fell in love with cooking, that he thought of starting his own YouTube channel. “I did not steal anybody’s concept and I will never again claim I came up with an original concept. I was inspired by a whole lot of shows.”
Somizi explained the concept of his show was nothing new.
“The name, Dinner at Somizi's, I was one of the people who suggested the show must have my name in, but anyone can come and say 'this is my idea'. My show is not an original concept.”
SomG denied reading the email from Hasting and said he doesn’t handle his e-mails because he has "people who do that".
Here are some of the reactions to Somizi's announcement:
People act different when freebies are involved, look at how y'all are making suggestions on who somizi should invite on his show yet y'all guys were saying he should be cancelled, tricky #DinnerAtSomizis pic.twitter.com/ebmoABbC7r— 🇿🇦🇬🇧black girl magic...muvenda (@KhodaniTK) October 1, 2020
The same people who called somizi thief are now making suggestions 😂 😂 #DinnerAtSomizis pic.twitter.com/50kkQgwajw— The foreigner (@jb_embaba) September 30, 2020
I feel like sometimes uSomgaga pisses on a moment or dismisses it too soon. #DinnerAtSomizis but that’s jus me 🚶🏾♀️— Lisolethu (@underdogliso) September 23, 2020
#DinnerAtSomizis Som G I would like to see Julius Sello Malema at your exquisite palace #tooeasy chow chow https://t.co/dhO43Y516I— +27 71 615 5514 (@615_27) October 1, 2020
Tito Mboweni he loves being in the kitchen too seems like a very interesting person to share dinner with #tooeasy #DinnerAtSomizis— Yondeloo (@Yondz06) October 1, 2020
#DinnerAtSomizis I think we can all agree that @bonang_m would make a great guest. I think we all want to see that side of her in the kitchen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CsgOyXy4Dk— Siyabonga King B (@Siyabon82757342) September 30, 2020