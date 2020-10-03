Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans

While the winner is set to be announced on Sunday, Somizi's announcement landed on the trend's list earlier this week, generating mixed emotions from social media users.

While some users were excited to tweet who they'd like to see SomG63 interview, others felt it was unfair that the media personality was causally moving right along, after the 'show theft' claims that were posed against him last month.

Somizi made headlines in September after an e-mail seemingly sent by creative producer Hastings Moeng to Somizi in 2014 went viral on Twitter.

The e-mail detailed a concept for a cooking show with Somizi that mirrors the current one on 1Magic.

Although Somizi slammed the accusations on social media, claiming nobody owned the rights to use his name.

During an Instagram Live, Somizi addressed the claims, bringing in several people, including actress Pearl Thusi to talk about the matter.

He explained to Pearl that Hastings apparently approached him verbally in 2013 about a cooking show, but he declined at the time.

The media personality explained it was only later that he fell in love with cooking, that he thought of starting his own YouTube channel. “I did not steal anybody’s concept and I will never again claim I came up with an original concept. I was inspired by a whole lot of shows.”

Somizi explained the concept of his show was nothing new.

“The name, Dinner at Somizi's, I was one of the people who suggested the show must have my name in, but anyone can come and say 'this is my idea'. My show is not an original concept.”

SomG denied reading the email from Hasting and said he doesn’t handle his e-mails because he has "people who do that".

Here are some of the reactions to Somizi's announcement: